Quote of the Day by David Lynch: ‘I don’t know why people expect art to make sense…’

Quote of the Day: "I don’t know why people expect art to make sense. They accept the fact that life doesn’t make sense." - David Lynch, filmmaker, painter and musician.

The quote widely attributed to David Lynch is about accepting ambiguity and not forcing meaning onto everything.

What does it mean Lynch once said this to challenge the common expectation that art must be logical or at least have some interpretation. His work is known for being surreal and open-ended, often mirroring the unpredictability of real life. Through this statement, he has seemingly argued that if we accept life’s randomness and ambiguity, we should also allow art the same freedom. He believes that one should look at art without forcing it to neatly “make sense.”

Advertisement

Art must not be explained to have value, the statement further states. People often demand clear meaning and structure from art, whether it's a film, painting, or story. However, in real life, things are often confusing and unpredictable. Hence, life doesn't always make sense.

Lynch is pointing out this contradiction: if we accept that life itself is messy and ambiguous, why expect art to be perfect or easy to understand? He hints that real art can be about feelings, moods, and experiences rather than straightforward explanations. Sometimes, not fully understanding something is part of what makes it powerful.

Who was David Lynch David Lynch was one of the greatest filmmakers, producers, actors, painters, and musicians of the US in the history of cinema. His films were often characterised by a distinctive realistic sensibility which was called "Lynchian".

Advertisement

He rose to fame with Eraserhead, a cult classic, before moving into the mainstream film scene with The Elephant Man. Later, he redefined television with Twin Peaks. His films, like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Lost Highway, remain equally iconic in his career spanning over five decades.

Also Read | David Lynch dies at 78; explore his musical legacy with 10 songs beyond films

In his life, Lynch received several accolades, including the Academy Honorary Award, theGolden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.

More quotes by David Lynch:

-“Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.”

-“Through the darkness of future past, the magician longs to see, one chance out between two worlds, fire walk with me!”

-“I don't think it was pain that made [Vincent Van Gogh] great - I think his painting brought him whatever happiness he had.”

Advertisement

-“Ideas are like fish. If you want to catch little fish, you can stay in the shallow water. But if you want to catch the big fish, you’ve got to go deeper. Down deep, the fish are more powerful and more pure. They’re huge and abstract. And they’re very beautiful.”

-"I hate slick and pretty things. I prefer mistakes and accidents. Which is why I like things like cuts and bruises - they're like little flowers. I've always said that if you have a name for something, like 'cut' or 'bruise,' people will automatically be disturbed by it. But when you see the same thing in nature, and you don't know what it is, it can be very beautiful.”

-“I don’t think that people accept the fact that life doesn’t make sense. I think it makes people terribly uncomfortable.”

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.