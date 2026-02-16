Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is known for leading some of the world's most influential technology companies, including electric vehicle maker Tesla, space exploration firm SpaceX, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Widely known as one of the most powerful figures in the global tech industry, Musk is known for his ambitious vision and bold bets on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, space travel, and sustainable energy.

Quote of the day by Elon Musk “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

What does the quote mean? This quote by Elon Musk emphasises that risk and experimentation are essential for innovation. Musk told Forbes that over the years, he has noticed that people really aren’t serious about their ideals or ambitions.

“That may sound like a harsh statement, but I’m guilty of this as well. I’ve had tons of ideas that I thought could change the world, but they’re just that, ideas. There was no guts or actions behind those ideas...maybe they weren’t important enough to me,” he said.

He further believes that if someone tries to validate most of the ideas, then all of them would have come to fruition. “I doubt they would all be successful, but you never know until you try,” he added.

A clear example is Musk's shift in focus from reaching Mars to developing technologies for the Moon. While SpaceX was earlier aiming at reaching Mars, it has extended the timeline to achieve that goal due to some constraints. SpaceX is now advancing lunar missions, using each “failure” as a stepping stone toward more ambitious goals.

“For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years,” Musk wrote on X a while back.

Who is Elon Musk? Elon Musk is the world's richest person with a total net worth of $677 billion, according to data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is also poised to become the world's first trillionaire after Tesla shareholders approved his historic $1 trillion pay package.

While the complete rollout is planned over 10 years, based on performance milestones, with the tech mogul's wealth so tied to the auto company's stock, his net worth touching the figure seems highly likely.