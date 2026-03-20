Quote of the day by Giorgio Armani: ‘The difference between style and fashion is…’

Giorgio Armani, one of the most celebrated fashion designers and the creative genius behind the renowned Armani empire, changed the perception of elegance, confidence, and individuality in fashion. Armani’s style was known for clean lines, subtle elegance, and effortless sophistication.

He became famous for his relaxed tailoring of jackets and suits that discarded rigid structural elements but maintained a crisp and polished look. He designed clothes that blurred the boundaries between male and female styles and conveyed a modern, adaptable, and lasting appeal. Off the runway, Armani influenced celebrity and red-carpet styling and helped minimalism become a hallmark of luxury. By the early 2000s, his brand had grown into a global powerhouse with expansions into music, sport, and luxury hospitality, and establishing him as Italy’s most commercially successful designer.

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Early life shaped by struggle Giorgio Armani was born on 11 July 1934 in Piacenza, Italy. His father, Ugo Armani, worked as an accountant for a transport company, while his mother, Maria Raimondi, was a home manager. He grew up with his elder brother Sergio and younger sister Rosanna in a relatively modest home.

His early years were tough, as they were influenced by the hardships of World War II. Like many families at the time, they lived with shortages and uncertainty.

Today's quote of the day is by Giorgio Armani: “The difference between style and fashion is quality.”

What does the quote highlight? Giorgio Armani’s quote, “The difference between style and fashion is quality,” highlights an important concept in the world of garments and self-expression. Fashion is dominated by trends and changes every season. What is in vogue today may become unfashionable tomorrow. Fashion followers constantly buy new clothes to keep up with this seasonal fashion trend. But Armani says that style is something deeper and more permanent. Style is not about copying what is trending, but it is about choosing what suits an individual and reflects their personality. Style remains unchanged all the time, even when fashion keeps on changing.

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Why is quality important in style? Armani emphasises that quality is the basis of any true style. However, the quality of garments, workmanship, and presentation make an outfit noticeable, regardless of prevailing trends. They last longer, and sometimes, their look improves with time, posing a better and more meaningful option. If fashion is about quantity and its speedy variety, style is about durability and elegance. The quote is meant to encourage people to focus on and invest in quality, long-lasting pieces rather than chasing every new trend, affirming that quality, not popularity, is where true sophistication lies.