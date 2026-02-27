Quote of the Day by Jane Austen on marriage, wealthy men, social status: 'It is a truth universally acknowledged...'

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

What does the opening line suggest? The famous opening sentence of Pride and Prejudice presents itself like a formal social fact, yet it immediately introduces the central theme of marriage and wealth in early 19th-century England. Written in a confident tone verging on a journalistic style, the line reflects a society where financial position played a huge role in determining whom one associates with.

Families watched wealthy bachelors closely, as they saw marriage as a social obligation as well as an economic advantage.

Is Austen being ironic? Despite its authoritative phrasing, the statement is deeply ironic. Austen subtly critiques the assumptions of her era by implying that society—not necessarily the wealthy man himself—creates this “universal truth.” The narrative quickly reveals that it is often families with unmarried daughters who are eager to secure advantageous matches. This irony sets the tone for the novel’s broader commentary on class expectations and social behaviour.

What does it reveal about society? The quote highlights how marriage functioned as a practical arrangement rather than purely a romantic choice. In Regency England, women’s financial security was frequently tied to marriage due to limited economic independence. Austen uses this reality to explore social mobility, gender roles, and the pressures placed on both men and women. The line acts as a gateway into a world where reputation, property, and alliances shaped everyday decisions.

Why does the line still resonate today? More than two centuries later, the opening remains widely quoted because of its wit and layered meaning. Modern readers recognize both its humour and its critique of societal expectations. While contemporary relationships may prioritize personal choice more strongly, conversations around status, compatibility, and social perception still exist—making Austen’s observation feel surprisingly current.

Through one sentence, Austen blends satire with social analysis, establishing a narrative voice that continues to influence literature and popular culture.