Quote of the Day by Jawaharlal Nehru on how aggressors mask war as defense: ‘It is the habit of every aggressor…’

“It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive,” observed Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. This statement captures a recurring pattern in global politics, where nations initiating conflict often justify their actions as necessary responses to perceived threats. As the leader of a newly independent India, Nehru saw powerful nations justify territorial expansion or military interventions under the guise of self-defense. His insight warned that the moral high ground is often claimed by those seeking dominance, masking true aggressive intent.

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The pattern Nehru described is evident throughout history. Aggressor nations frequently frame offensive actions as defensive to gain legitimacy, rally public support, and avoid international condemnation.

War framed as protection Characterizing the events of war under this lens highlights a recurring strategy: aggression is frequently cloaked in the language of protection. Nations declare themselves defenders while civilians and adversaries bear the brunt of hostilities. From the airstrikes on urban centers to cross-border incursions and occupation of territories, wars often unfold with strategic messaging designed to justify actions that are otherwise condemned under international law.

Relevance in modern warfare This perspective is particularly relevant in today’s world, where modern warfare often includes cyber attacks, proxy conflicts, and misinformation campaigns. Framing offensive actions as defensive helps aggressors gain domestic support while complicating international responses.

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Decades after it was first articulated, Nehru’s insight continues to resonate in both historical and contemporary contexts.

Nehru’s words emerged in the mid-20th century, a time shaped by the aftermath of World War II, the decline of colonial empires, and the rise of Cold War rivalries. As a leader of newly independent India, he witnessed how powerful nations framed expansionist policies and military interventions as defensive necessities.

Applying Nehru’s quote to current conflicts Here is applying Nehru’s quote to how leaders framed the Vladimir Putin‑led Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the current US‑Israel war with Iran — focusing on what they said after initiating or escalating their wars and how they justified them:

In Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, President Putin framed the offensive as a necessary defensive operation. In his public broadcast announcing the “special military operation,” Putin claimed Russia was acting to “defend Russian‑speaking territories” in eastern Ukraine and to prevent an alleged genocide of those civilians. He cited perceived threats from NATO expansion and Western influence, portraying Russia’s move as a protective measure rather than aggression — despite widespread international rejection of these claims as unfounded pretexts for invasion.

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Similarly, in the current US‑Israel war with Iran, leaders have employed defensive rhetoric. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the attacks as essential for survival, linked strikes to preventing Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities. He described operations as dismantling Iran’s military and proxy networks. And, US described the campaign as targeting Iran’s missile systems, navy, and nuclear capabilities.

In both cases, nations engaging in significant military action have justified their offensives as defensive imperatives — exactly as Nehru warned, claiming protection against threats even when critics argue the actions constitute clear aggression.