Quote of the day by Kahlil Gibran: 'The deeper that sorrow carves into your...' — Lebanese-American writer on emotions

Renowned Lebanese-American writer and philosopher Kahlil Gibran had a curious place in literary history and a remarkable gift for expressing life's deepest truths simply.

Quote of the day by Kahlil Gibran "The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain." This profound quote, at first, can seem confusing. How can sorrow help a person become more capable of experiencing joy? However, Gibran's message is that pain expands our emotional depth.

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Meaning of the quote According to Gibran's quote, the grief, disappointment, and hardships that we endure mould us and help us appreciate happiness when it comes. He suggests that a person who has suffered loss often cherishes moments of peace and happiness far more intensely than someone who has never faced adversity.

In simple terms, Gibran suggests that the relationship between joy and sorrow is not opposite but rather complementary, with each emotion giving deeper meaning and context to the other. Just as a deep valley can hold more water, a heart that has experienced different emotions, from immense sorrow to grief, develops a greater capacity for empathy, gratitude, and happiness.

Relevance of the quote The quote is highly relevant in today's world, where individuals are often expected to move on quickly from setbacks and maintain a constant facade of positivity. Social media, in particular, encourages people to highlight only their achievements and happy moments while leaving little room for vulnerability or grief. Yet, what many people forget is that sorrow is an inevitable part of our lives, one that affects all of us at different times. Whether through personal loss, failure, or heartbreak, everyone experiences difficult periods. Gibran's words remind us that these painful experiences can also become sources of wisdom and emotional strength.

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Why does the quote matter? The quote matters because it offers hope during difficult times. It reminds us that suffering is not meaningless and that our darkest moments do not diminish our capacity for joy. Instead, they can deepen our appreciation for happiness. People who have known or experienced pain and sorrow have often become more compassionate, more resilient, and more capable of appreciating life's simple pleasures.

Who was Kahlil Gibran? Born on 6 January 1883 in Bsharrī, Lebanon, Gibran was a man of many talents. Apart from being a Lebanese-American writer, he was also a philosophical essayist, poet, and artist.

He received his primary education in Beirut; however, in 1895, he migrated to Boston with his parents. He returned to Lebanon three years later and continued his studies in Beirut, where he excelled in the Arabic language. Following his studies, he returned to Boston in 1903 and published his first literary essays. Later, in 1907, he met Mary Haskell, who became his lifelong benefactor and made it possible for him to study art in Paris. In 1912, Gibran settled in New York City and devoted himself to writing literary essays and short stories, both in Arabic and in English, and to painting.

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He died on 10 April 1931 in New York.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.