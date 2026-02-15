Quote of the day by Kapil Dev as India plays Pakistan in T20 WC: 'The hunger to win...'

As fans eagerly await the outcome of another high-voltage T20 World Cup - India vs Pakistan match, we look back upon a powerful reminder from Indian cricketing legend, Kapil Dev - “The hunger to win must not die, the appetite has to remain big.”

With the match underway at Colombo's R. Premadasa International Stadium, Kapil Dev's words cut through the noise of hype and rivalry. Sports, or any matches of cricket are never about just about skill – they are also about temperament, belief and hunger.

The winner of the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday will become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.

What Kapil Dev's quote means? Kapil Dev’s message is simple but profound: success can quietly dull ambition if the ‘appetite’ to achieve more begins to fade. Winning once is an achievement; staying hungry after success is what creates champions.

“The hunger to win must not die” suggests that complacency is the biggest threat to any team. When a team, or one begins to rely only on past glory, the team risks losing the sharpness that made successful in the first place.

The “appetite” Kapil Dev speaks of, goes beyond scoring runs or taking wickets in a cricket match, or hunger for victory in any sports. It is about intensity, discipline, preparation and maintaining a mental edge — in sport and in life.

India's track record in Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan Since the inception of T20 World Cup in 2007, India has largely dominated Pakistan on the tournament’s biggest stage, with seven wins and one defeat:

September 14, 2007 – Durban: India and Pakistan faced each other for the first time in T20 World Cup history. The match ended in a tie, after which the MS Dhoni-led side won the bowl-out 3-0 against Shoaib Malik’s team. September 24, 2007 – Johannesburg (Final): The two sides clashed again in the final of the inaugural edition. India held their nerve to secure a thrilling five-run victory and lift the trophy. September 30, 2012 – Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium): India defeated Pakistan by eight runs. Chasing 129, Virat Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 78 under Dhoni’s captaincy. March 21, 2014 – Mirpur: India registered a seven-wicket win. Virat Kohli scored 36, while Suresh Raina contributed 35 to guide the chase comfortably. March 19, 2016 – Kolkata: India continued their dominance with a six-wicket victory, extending their winning streak over Pakistan in T20 World Cups to five matches. October 24, 2021 – Dubai: Pakistan secured their first-ever T20 World Cup win over India. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck unbeaten fifties as Pakistan chased down 152 without losing a wicket. October 23, 2022 – Melbourne Cricket Ground: India bounced back in dramatic fashion. Virat Kohli’s unforgettable 82 helped India clinch a four-wicket win in a last-over thriller. June 9, 2024 – New York: India defended a modest total of 119 runs to seal a six-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah starred with figures of 3/7 in a tense contest.