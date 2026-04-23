Quote of the day by Laozi: ‘Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is…’

“Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is true wisdom. Mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power.”

— Laozi, Daodejing, Chapter 33

Laozi, or Lao Tzu, is the traditional sage associated with the Daodejing and the founding imagination of Daoism. As per Encyclopedia Britannica, his influence likely flourished in the 6th century BCE. It notes that he is the alleged author of the Daodejing, while also stressing that many modern scholars doubt the text was written by a single historical person. Even with that uncertainty, Laozi’s name remains inseparable from a philosophy of simplicity, self-knowledge, restraint, and alignment with the Dao, or “the Way.” That enduring association matters because our quote of the day expresses one of Daoism’s sharpest leadership lessons: the hardest victories are usually inward ones.

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This is what makes the line strategically useful. Outward dominance can be situational. Inner mastery compounds. People can obey a forceful leader for a while, but they trust and follow leaders who appear governed rather than governable — people whose reactions are not hijacked by insecurity, rage, or appetite. Laozi’s deeper point is that the most important battlefield is usually invisible.

Why this quote resonates This idea feels especially relevant now because the modern workplace is demanding more agility and more human steadiness at the same time. DDI’s Global Leadership Forecast 2025, based on responses from 10,796 leaders and 2,014 organizations, says leadership is at an inflection point shaped by accelerating change, AI disruption, and rising expectations, and argues that exceptional leaders must not only drive results but also build trust, cultivate growth, and forge authentic connection. That is exactly where Laozi’s quote lands: knowing others is useful, but the leaders who matter most are the ones who can govern themselves while the environment speeds up around them.

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Another perspective “He who knows that enough is enough will always have enough.”

— Laozi, Daodejing, Chapter 33

This companion line also comes from Chapter 33, and adds something crucial to the first quote: contentment. The primary quote is about self-knowledge and self-mastery. This second line explains one visible outcome of that mastery — freedom from endless hunger. A person who cannot say “enough” is never truly in command of themselves, no matter how powerful they look from the outside.

Together, the two quotes create a fuller leadership lesson. Self-awareness tells you what drives you. Self-mastery prevents those drives from ruling you. Contentment keeps ambition from becoming compulsion. That is a far more rounded model of leadership than pure aggression or endless optimization. Laozi’s message is not anti-achievement; it is anti-inner-chaos.

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The quote is a well-established rendering of Chapter 33 of the Daodejing. Different translations vary slightly — some say “wisdom” where others say “enlightenment,” and “mastering” where others say “overcoming” — but the core idea is stable across versions: knowledge of others matters, yet self-knowledge and self-mastery matter more.

Meaning of the quote In business terms, the first half of the quote separates social intelligence from inner wisdom. It is valuable to read people well, understand incentives, and decode the motives of colleagues, customers, or competitors. But Laozi insists that a more difficult form of knowledge lies closer home: understanding your own impulses, ego, fear, ambition, and limits. That is why the quote still feels so precise. Many people become skilled at interpreting everyone else while remaining strangers to themselves.

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The second half of the quote raises the standard even higher. “Mastering others” sounds like power in the conventional sense: influence, control, authority, leverage. Laozi does not deny that kind of strength exists. He simply treats it as inferior to self-command. The leader who can regulate temper, resist vanity, stay calm under pressure, and choose principle over impulse has a more durable power than the one who merely wins outward contests. In modern leadership language, the quote is really about emotional discipline.

How you can implement this Name your strongest trigger at work — criticism, delay, disrespect, ambiguity — so you stop pretending your reactions are random. Pause before high-stakes responses and ask, “Am I leading this moment, or is my ego?” Track one self-mastery metric each week, such as how often you stayed calm, listened fully, or avoided a reactive reply. Clarify what “enough” means for you in one area of work, whether money, recognition, output, or control. Practice difficult restraint in one meeting each week by listening longer than you usually do before asserting authority.

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Disclaimer: The first draft of this copy was AI-generated

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