Quote of the day by Leo Tolstoy: ‘The two most powerful warriors are patience and...'

Leo Tolstoy was a Russian writer, philosopher, and novelist, who was widely known for his masterpiece novel, War and Peace. Tolstoy's words have left an indelible mark on the readers, transgressing time and geography.

In today's quote of the day, we focus on one of his most famous quote from War and Peace: "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time."

What does the quote mean? Tolstoy's words emphasise that enduring patience and time are two of the most powerful warriors compared to anger, force, or speed. The quote implies that together these two elements present an altogether different approach to life, which allows individuals to heal, grow, and achieve their long-term goals.

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His words are even more relevant today since we live in a fast-paced world, where everyone wants everything in an instant. Fast messages, overnight results, and success stories are often reduced to content on social media platforms. In such a world, time and patience can feel like a weakness. If someone is patient enough to wait for things they want in life, many people around them resort to criticising them, often accusing them of being a failure or being incapable of achieving something. While patience can seemingly look like a weakness, time is often considered an obstacle. But Tolstoy's words turn that thinking on its head, reminding us that the very force we often resist is the one that quietly shapes our victories.

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When the outcome of a certain thing is uncertain or is not in our favour, being patient might feel like a passive choice, one where we don't have any control. However, that's not the case. It is an active, deliberate decision to stay steady in those uncertain times. It is the discipline of showing up, even when results or progress feel invisible. Tolstoy's thought-provoking words apply to every aspect of our lives. Whether it's about building a career, healing from setbacks, or nurturing relationships, patience allows people to endure the uncomfortable parts of growth, often not shown or talked about on social media platforms in this world of reels and short videos. If an individual decides to become impatient, they are most likely to be tempted to abandon their efforts long before they start showing results.

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Time, on the other hand, is a silent partner in every transformation. It works quietly in the background, beyond our control, almost invisible and seemingly stagnant. But it is always in motion. It has the power to soften hardships, can bring clarity to confusion, and even turn small actions into meaningful results.

Together, these two powerful tools can create a strong alliance. While patience keeps us grounded, time helps us move forward.

Who was Leo Tolstoy? Tolstoy was born in 1828 and is considered one of the most influential writers in world literature. He was born into a Russian aristocratic family and became famous for his works, such as War and Peace and Anna Karenina, which explored themes of human nature, society, and morality. He grew up on a large estate called Yasnaya Polyana. His early life was marked by personal loss when both of his parents died when he was young. Before turning to writing seriously, Tolstoy served in the army and travelled across Europe.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.