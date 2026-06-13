Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi: ' The best way to find yourself is..' — life lessons on power of selfless service

Mahatma Gandhi, widely known as the Father of the Nation, continues to be one of the most influential figures in history and is remembered for his commitment to non-violence and human dignity.

Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." Gandhi's timeless quote serves as a reminder that self-discovery does not always come from looking inward alone but also from dedicating ourselves to helping others.

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Meaning of the quote Mahatma Gandhi, who spent his life teaching people qualities such as non-violence and selfless service, underscores the importance of how fulfilled one's life can become by helping others and losing oneself in the service of others. In simple terms, the essence of the quote lies in the idea that serving others will allow us to uncover our deepest values, strengths, and purpose. When we step outside our own concerns and focus on contributing to the well-being of others, we gain experiences that shape our character and widen our understanding of humanity. Whether it is helping a neighbour, volunteering for a social cause, mentoring a young person, or simply offering support to someone in need, acts of service help us connect with something greater than ourselves.

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Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates deeply today because, in a world that often emphasizes personal success, individual achievement, and self-promotion, Gandhi's words offer a refreshing perspective on what it means to lead a meaningful life.

Mahatma Gandhi's words also resonate because we are now living in a time when only a handful of people like to help others or uncover their true selves by selflessly working for others. Many people discover their greatest sense of fulfilment not through personal accomplishments alone, but through the positive impact they have on others.

In today's social media age, many people are constantly encouraged to focus on themselves, such as building a personal brand, gaining followers, collecting likes, and seeking online validation. While social media offers opportunities for connection and networking, it can also create pressure to measure self-worth through visibility and approval from others. However, Mahatma Gandhi's message offers a striking contrast. It suggests that true fulfilment is often found in helping others.

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How to implement this in daily life? Offer help freely: Start small. Ask your neighbours, friends, or colleagues if they need any help without expecting anything in return.

Volunteer regularly: Try to take out a few hours each month to help a community or social cause.

Listen actively: Give people your full attention when they need support or guidance.

Share your skills: Mentor someone, teach a skill, or help others learn and grow.

Practice small acts of kindness: Simple gestures such as checking on someone or expressing gratitude can make a difference.

Who was Mahatma Gandhi? Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 and was an Indian lawyer, political leader, author, and social reformer who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. Revered as the "Father of the Nation," Gandhi earned global recognition for championing satyagraha, a philosophy of nonviolent resistance that he used to drive social and political change.

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He died on 30 January 1948.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.