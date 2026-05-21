Quote of the Day by Marcus Aurelius on mindset — ‘You have power over your mind - not outside…’

Quote of the Day: “You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.” - Marcus Aurelius. What does this quote mean? This idea lies at the heart of Stoicism. It teaches that although you cannot control external events, such as the weather, other people’s behaviour, accidents, or losses, you can always control your own mind, including your thoughts, attitudes, judgments, and reactions.

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According to Stoic philosophy, pain and distress often arise not from situations themselves, but from the way we interpret them. By understanding this “Dichotomy of Control,” a person learns to stop wasting energy on things beyond their influence and instead focus on developing inner strength, resilience, and peace of mind.

The concept of “strength” here refers to mental and emotional stability, is the ability to remain calm, rational, and virtuous regardless of life’s challenges.

Who was Marcus Aurelius? Marcus Aurelius was a Roman emperor who ruled from 161 to 180 CE and is widely regarded as one of the most important Stoic philosophers in history. He was the last of the “Five Good Emperors” of the Roman Empire.

Born in 121 CE in Rome, Marcus Aurelius became emperor during a challenging period marked by wars, political unrest, and a devastating plague. Despite these difficulties, he earned a reputation as a thoughtful and disciplined ruler who valued duty, reason, and self-control.

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He is best known for his philosophical work Meditations, a collection of personal writings and reflections based on Stoic philosophy. The book discusses themes such as resilience, morality, acceptance of hardship, and maintaining inner calm during adversity.

Although written for himself and never intended for publication, Meditations later became one of the most influential philosophical texts in the world.

Famous quotes by Marcus Aurelius “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.”

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”





Also Read | If a colleague is back from a mental health break, check in on them

“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.”

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“If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.”

“You don’t have to turn this into something. It doesn’t have to upset you.”

“The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

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