Quote of the Day by Mark Mobius, the Indiana Jones of emerging markets: ‘What goes down usually goes back up…’

"What goes down usually goes back up, if you're willing to be patient and don't hit the panic button." — Mark Mobius

LimeMint's quote of the day is from Mark Mobius, often called the “Father of Emerging Markets”, who passed away at 89 on 15 April 2026.

This quote is a classic piece of his investment philosophy, rooted in market cycles and emotional discipline — Success in the modern era isn't just about having the best data; it’s about having the best temperament.

With this quote, Mobius implied that the biggest threat to your portfolio is often your own thumb hovering over the "sell" button during a dip.

What does the quote mean Mark Mobius highlights two fundamental realities of investing via this quote:

Mean reversion: In financial markets, assets that are undervalued or experiencing a downturn "usually" return to their long-term average or historical growth trend. Mobius is arguing that volatility is often temporary, not terminal.

The psychological trap: Most investors don't lose money because the market goes down; they lose money because they exit the market at the bottom. The "panic button" refers to emotional selling—turning a temporary "paper loss" into a permanent "realised loss."

How is it relevant today

While Mobius originally applied this philosophy to emerging markets, it feels even more urgent in the current global climate.

Today, we are bombarded with real-time notifications and "doom-scrolling" news cycles. When the market dips, the "panic button" is literally in your pocket on your smartphone. Mobius’s advice acts as a necessary counterweight to the impulsive nature of modern trading apps.

Between geopolitical tensions, fluctuating inflation, and the rapid rise of new sectors like AI, market swings have become sharper. The "patience" Mobius mentions is harder to maintain today than it was 30 years ago, making it a more valuable competitive advantage for those who can manage it.

Today’s market often sees "hype cycles" (like crypto or specific tech stocks). This quote reminds us to look at the underlying value. If a company or economy is fundamentally sound, a price drop is a discount, not a disaster.

A word of caution It is important to note that Mark Mobius has used the word "usually". This advice applies best to diversified indexes or fundamentally strong companies.

Not everything that goes down comes back up. If a company’s business model becomes obsolete or a country’s economy collapses permanently, patience won't save the investment.

Also Read | Mark Mobius sees opportunities in India amid tariff noise, says avoid index

Where does the quote come from The quote comes from Mark Mobius’s book, The Little Book of Emerging Markets: How To Make Money in the World's Fastest Growing Markets, published in 2012.

In the book, Mobius used this phrase to anchor his philosophy on "frontier" and "emerging" markets (like those in Southeast Asia, Africa, or Latin America). These markets are notoriously volatile and can see massive price drops in a single week.

He argued that for a long-term investor, these drops aren't failures of the market, but rather tests of temperament. He provided historical data showing that while emerging markets "go down" faster and harder than developed ones, their recovery and growth potential over a decade "usually" far outpace the safer options—provided you don't "hit the panic button" and sell during the dip.

Who was Mark Mobius Mark Mobius was a pioneering figure in emerging markets investing, spending over three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he championed opportunities across Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Mobius helped bring global attention to developing economies as viable investment destinations.

The legendary investor who helped put emerging markets on the global investment map passed away at the age of 89 in Singapore on 15 April 2025.

Mark Mobius: Career Hired in 1987 by John Templeton, he launched one of the earliest mutual funds focused on emerging markets and went on to lead the Templeton Emerging Markets Group for nearly three decades. He built a reputation for hands-on investing, often travelling extensively to identify opportunities firsthand.

Mobius successfully navigated key market moments, including the Asian financial crisis in 1997, Russia’s 1998 market turmoil, and the global bull run that began in 2009.

He was also among the first major investors to recognise Africa’s potential, launching the Templeton Africa Fund in 2012.

Mark Mobius: Early life Born in 1936 in New York, Mobius had a diverse academic background, studying at Boston University and earning a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His early career took him across Asia, particularly Hong Kong, where he began his journey in financial research and investment.

Beyond investing, Mobius authored several influential books, including The Investor’s Guide to Emerging Markets and Passport to Profits, sharing his philosophy of on-ground research and long-term opportunity spotting. He also contributed to global financial governance, serving on a World Bank forum focused on investor responsibility.

Why is he called the Indiana Jones of emerging markets? Mark Mobius earned the nickname “Indiana Jones of emerging markets” because of his unusually adventurous, on-the-ground approach to investing, especially at a time when most investors avoided developing economies.