Quote of the Day by Meryl Streep on empathy in life: ‘The great gift of human beings is…’- Women's Day special

“The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy; we can all sense a mysterious connection to each other," - Meryl Streep.

What does it mean The inspiring words by the Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep, who is known for her contributions to the cinema. On Women's Day 2026, let's take a look at her thoughts as it talks about empathy in life. The one-liner highlights empathy as humanity's most profound, innate strength, allowing people to transcend individual experiences and feel a "mysterious," deep-rooted connection to others.

To simplify her words, she emphasises that this shared emotional resonance is what truly binds people together in the world, building compassion and understanding. Just like how acting and filmmaking help the audience to step into other people’s lives.

By calling ‘empathy’ the ultimate gift of humans, the words talk about empathy not just as a skill, but as the most valuable ability to bridge the gap between two people in society. It recognises how shared humanity can reduce loneliness.

The quote is often used to stress the importance of empathy through listening and holding a safe space for others. It also includes the need for recognising the hidden journeys and struggles in everyone's life.

When and where did Meryl Streep use this quote Meryl Streep used this quote during her speech at the National Board of Review Awards, 2017.

More quotes by Meryl Streep Some of her popular quotes also include:

“You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realise that each day is a gift.”

“What makes you different or weird—that’s your strength.”

“You can’t get spoiled if you do your own ironing.”

“Instant gratification is not soon enough.”

“Acting is not about being someone different. It’s finding the similarity in what is apparently different, then finding myself in there.”

“Integrate what you believe into every single area of your life.”

“The work will stand, no matter what.”

“I no longer have patience for certain things—not because I’ve become arrogant, but simply because I have reached a point where I do not want to waste any more time.”

“It’s amazing what you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it.”

Meryl Streep's glorious career Meryl Streep, one of the most popular and celebrated actors in modern cinema, has numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, nine Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and two Actor Awards. She was nominated for seven Grammy Awards and a Tony Award, alongside numerous honorary titles.

With a career spanning several decades, Streep is known for her remarkable range of performances. Some of her critically acclaimed roles in films include Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, and The Iron Lady.