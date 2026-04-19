Quote of the day by Mother Teresa: ‘If we have no peace…’ — A timeless message on unity and humanity

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” This powerful quote by Mother Teresa captures a timeless truth about human connection and compassion. It reflects her lifelong mission to serve the poorest and most vulnerable, while urging humanity to rediscover unity in an increasingly divided world.

Early life Born as Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in 1910 in Skopje (now in North Macedonia), Mother Teresa dedicated her life to religious service at an early age. She joined the Sisters of Loreto and moved to India, where she began teaching in Kolkata. However, a turning point came in 1946 during what she described as a “call within a call,” compelling her to leave the convent and work directly among the poor. This led to the founding of the Missionaries of Charity in 1950.

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Through her work, Mother Teresa became a global symbol of compassion. The Missionaries of Charity expanded rapidly, establishing homes for the dying, orphanages, and centers for the sick and destitute across the world. Her philosophy was simple yet profound: every human being, regardless of their condition, deserves dignity and love. This belief is deeply reflected in her quote about peace and belonging.

Meaning behind the quote The quote emphasizes the idea that conflict, whether personal or global, often stems from division—when people stop recognizing their shared humanity. Mother Teresa believed that peace begins with small acts of kindness and understanding. For her, belonging was not limited by nationality, religion, or social status; it was rooted in the universal bond of humanity. In a world frequently marked by inequality and conflict, her words remain highly relevant.

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Her contributions were recognized globally, most notably when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. In her acceptance speech, she reiterated the importance of love and care in building peace, stating that even the smallest acts done with great love can create ripples of change. She also highlighted issues such as poverty, hunger, and neglect, linking them directly to the absence of peace.

She brought global attention to the plight of the poor and inspired countless individuals to engage in charitable work. Her legacy continues through the Missionaries of Charity, which remains active in over 130 countries.

Mother Teresa was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by the Roman Catholic Church in 2016, further cementing her influence as a spiritual and humanitarian icon.

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Relevance of her message today Ultimately, her quote serves as both a warning and a guide. It reminds us that peace is the presence of empathy, connection, and mutual respect. In forgetting that we “belong to each other,” societies risk fragmentation and discord. By embracing this sense of shared humanity, as Mother Teresa advocated, individuals and nations alike can move closer to lasting peace.