Quote of the Day by motivational speaker Brian Tracy on discipline: ‘Your life only gets better when you get better’

Quote of the Day by Canadian-American motivational speaker: “Your life only gets better when you get better.”
The quote, “Your life only gets better when you get better,” reflects a core principle of personal development: meaningful change begins with self-improvement. The idea suggests that improvements in areas such as career, relationships, finances, and overall success often follow when individuals develop better skills, habits, knowledge, mindset, and discipline rather than relying on luck or external circumstances to change.
His central message throughout his career has remained consistent: success principles are universal and can be replicated by anyone willing to learn and apply proven strategies.
Brian Tracy, born January 5, 1944, in Vancouver, is a Canadian-American motivational speaker, self-development author, and business consultant known for his work on sales, productivity, leadership, goal-setting, and personal success. He has written or co-authored more than 80 books, produced hundreds of audio and video programs, and delivered talks to millions worldwide.
After building a successful sales career, Tracy transitioned into full-time speaking, training, and writing during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Initially focused on sales training, he later expanded into broader self-development and success strategies.
Coming from a financially struggling family, he grew up hearing phrases like “we can’t afford it” from his parents. He dropped out of high school and spent years doing manual labor jobs—including working as a dishwasher, factory worker, and sawmill employee—while travelling extensively in his early 20s.
During that period, he developed a passion for lifelong learning, immersing himself in books by authors such as Napoleon Hill and applying those lessons to his life.
He later built a successful career in sales, eventually rising to senior leadership roles, including serving as COO of a $265 million development company. In 1984, he founded Brian Tracy International, focusing on training and personal development. Over the years, he has consulted for more than 1,000 companies and spoken to audiences across dozens of countries.
Close That Sale! (1986), focused on sales techniques and closing strategies.
The Psychology of Selling (1988) helped establish his reputation as a sales expert.
How to Master Your Time, centred on productivity and time management principles.
The Science of Self-Confidence (1991).
Maximum Achievement (1993), one of his most influential books on personal success and achievement strategies.
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