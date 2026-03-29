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Quote of the day by Napoleon Bonaparte: ‘A leader is a dealer in hope’

At its core, Napoleon’s famous quote suggests that the primary currency of leadership isn't power, money, or strategy — it is optimism.

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Updated29 Mar 2026, 10:13 PM IST
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A portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Wikimedia Commons)
A portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Wikimedia Commons)
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“A leader is a dealer in hope” – Napoleon Bonaparte

What does this quote means?

At its core, Napoleon’s famous quote suggests that the primary currency of leadership isn't power, money, or strategy — it is optimism.

Here is a breakdown of what he meant by "dealing" in hope:

  • Napoleon understood that people are willing to endure immense hardship, fatigue, and risk only if they believe a better future is waiting for them. A leader’s job is to provide the vision that makes the struggle feel worth it.
  • Leaders don't just manage logistics; they manage morale. By "dealing" in hope, a leader transfers their own confidence to their followers and combats fear and despair during times of crisis.
  • Turns a group of individuals into a motivated force.
  • The word "dealer" implies an exchange. The leader offers a compelling vision of success (hope), and in return, the followers offer their loyalty, effort, and sacrifice.

Napoleon's long-lost hat recovered

Historians recently unveiled a remarkable discovery: a black beaver-felt bicorne hat worn by Napoleon Bonaparte during his final exile on Saint Helena. Confirmed as authentic in 2025, the headpiece is set for public display at the Chateau de Chantilly’s Condé Museum, north of Paris, later this year, reported AFP.

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The Journey of the Bicorne

The hat’s path from the South Atlantic to a French museum is a saga of lost inheritance and rediscovered history.

The Exile (1815–1821)

  • Napoleon took four specific hats into his final exile. Before his death in 1821, he willed two of them to his son, the King of Rome.
  • The gifts never reached his son, who passed away in 1832. Consequently, the imperial estate was awarded to Napoleon’s sister, Caroline Murat, in 1836.
  • The hat joined the Condé Museum's collection in 1904 but was relegated to a storeroom. For over a century, it remained "unknown" to the Napoleonic historical community.
  • The Recovery
  • While preparing for a new exhibition, expert Jean-Guillaume Parich of the Army Museum traced the hat’s provenance, confirming it as one of the original four from Saint Helena.
  • "There are even some rather moving, rather touching details -- namely, its silk lining shows clear signs of perspiration," he said.

Historical Significance

Museum director Mathieu Deldicque described the find as a "true miracle," noting that the felt and structural elements are exceptionally well-preserved. As one of the few surviving personal items from Napoleon's final days, it offers a tangible link to the fallen emperor's life in captivity.

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"This hat is a revelation," he said. "We know every stage of its history, from Napoleon's exile on Saint Helena right up to the present day."

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