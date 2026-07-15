Quote of the day by Narayana Murthy: 'Performance leads to recognition…'

"Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power. Humility and grace in one’s moments of power enhance the dignity of an organisation."

This is one of the most widely quoted leadership lessons by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. He has shared the message in several speeches and company communications, including Infosys' 2006 Analyst Meet, where he spoke about the values that helped build the company into a globally recognised technology firm.

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Born on August 20, 1946, in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys in 1981 along with six other engineers.

Under his leadership, Infosys grew into one of India's most respected technology companies and played an important role in establishing the country's IT industry on the global stage. Murthy has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to business, technology and corporate governance.

He is widely known for promoting ethical leadership, discipline and merit-based growth. Throughout his career, Murthy has stressed the importance of honesty, transparency and treating people with respect rather than chasing short-term success.

His leadership quote explains that success is built step by step, not achieved overnight. According to Murthy, everything starts with performance. People who consistently produce high-quality work naturally earn recognition from colleagues, customers and society.

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That recognition gradually develops into respect, as others begin to trust both a person's ability and character.

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Murthy argues that true influence or power does not come from a job title alone. Instead, it is earned through sustained performance and the respect gained over time.

He also highlights what he sees as the most important quality after achieving success—humility. In his view, people who remain humble and gracious despite holding positions of power enhance not only their own reputation but also the dignity of the organisation they represent.

Murthy's message encourages people to focus on creating real value rather than seeking rewards. Recognition, respect and influence, he believes, become meaningful and lasting only when they are built on consistent effort, ethical conduct and humility.

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