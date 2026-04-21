Quote of the day by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: ‘Give me blood and I will give you…’

Quote of the day: “Give me blood and I will give you freedom,” once said Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

Quote of the day “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,” by Subhas Chandra Bose, remains one of the iconic lines that inspired India's struggle for independence.

The slogan was a powerful call to action as Bose urged Indians to rise above fear for their homeland. His words inspired countrymen to sacrifice everything for the nation’s liberation from British rule.

What does it mean Bose served as the leader of the Indian National Army. He believed that freedom could not be negotiated. Instead, it had to be won through courage, unity, and, if needed, even bloodshed.

In simple words, Subhas Chandra Bose, in his speech to the Indian National Army, used “blood” as a metaphor for sacrifice. He asked them to sacrifice their lives fighting in Burma for India’s liberation from British rule.

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What did Netaji say According to the Indian National Congress website, Subhas Chandra Bose said at a rally of Indians in Burma, July 4, 1944, "Friends, one year ago, when I made certain demands of you, I told you that if you give me ‘total mobilization’, I would give you a ‘second front’. I have redeemed that pledge. The first phase of our campaign is over. Our victorious troops, fighting side by side with Nipponese troops, have pushed back the enemy and are not fighting bravely on the sacred soil of our dear motherland.

"Grid up your loins for the task that now lies ahead. I had asked you for men, money and materials. I have got them in generous measure. Now I demand more of you.

"Men, money and materials have the motive power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.It will be a fatal mistake for you to wish to live and see India free simply because victory is now within reach. No one here should have the desire to live to enjoy freedom. A long fight is s till in front of us. We should have but one desire today-the desire to die so that India may live-the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.

“Friends! My comrades in the War of Liberation! Today I demand of you one thing, above all. I demand of you blood. It is blood alone that can avenge the blood that the enemy has spilt. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I promise you freedom!”

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CM Yogi's quote goof up Recently, Bose's popular quote went viral after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used it during a campaign rally in West Bengal.

However, Yogi attributed the iconic "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi dunga" slogan to Swami Vivekananda, leaving many displeased on the internet.