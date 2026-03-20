Quote of the day by Niccolò Machiavelli: ‘Wars begin when you will, but they do not…’

"Wars begin when you will, but they do not end when you please." — Niccolò Machiavelli

LiveMint's quote of the day is by Niccolò Machiavelli, who was arguably the most influential political thinker of the Renaissance period.

Even decades later, his words resonate the same as the Israel-US-Iran conflict, which also triggered tensions in the Middle East, show no signs of easing.

On Friday, three United States' officials said that the military is deploying thousands of additional Marines and Sailors to the Middle East. The development comes amid the ongoing conflict which is currently in its third week.

What does Machiavelli's quote mean? In simpler terms, Machiavelli's quote means that leaders can wage a ‘war’ whenever they want, but how it unfolds or ends is something that is beyond their control.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes after US, Israel jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February – in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other top leaders were reportedly killed. Explosions were also reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, other key Middle East hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

The conflict also lead to the shutdown of Dubai airports – causing a massive disruption in flight operations, leaving thousands of travellers stranded across the globe.

Machiavelli’s words continue to resonate in today’s geopolitical climate, serving as a reminder of the unpredictability and human cost of war — and the limits of power once events are set in motion.

Who was Niccolò Machiavelli? Born in 1469 in Italy's Florence, Niccolò Machiavelli was an Italian Renaissance political philosopher and statesman, secretary of the Florentine republic, whose most famous work, ‘The Prince (Il Principe)’, earned him what many describe as controversial reputation as an atheist and an immoral cynic.

During his time in office, Machiavelli wrote several short political discourses and poems, including the Decennali, reflecting on Florentine history. However, it was during his exile, after losing office, that he produced the works for which he is best remembered.

In a well-known letter dated December 10, 1513, Machiavelli described his daily routine — spending mornings walking in the woods, afternoons socialising at a local inn, and evenings devoted to reading and reflection, where he said, “I feed on the food that alone is mine and that I was born for.”