Quote of the day by Nora Roberts: ‘Anyone who has loved has….' — On Valentine's Day, read novelist's take on romance

Romantic novelist Nora Roberts explained the impact of magic of love on our lives through her powerful words as celebrate Valentine's Day today. Renowned author of ‘Vision in White,’ elaborated how the enchanting essence of spring season, blooming with affection.

Quote of the day by Nora Roberts: ‘Anyone who has loved has….’ “Magic exists. Who can doubt it, when there are rainbows and wildflowers, the music of the wind and the silence of the stars? Anyone who has loved has been touched by magic. It is such a simple and such an extraordinary part of the lives we live.”

Associated with Lupercalia, an ancient Roman fertility festival, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on 14 February, marking a celebration of love and affection. From the first flush of a rose to the deep commitment of a lifetime promise — Valentine's Day marks the culmination of seven-day festival. The day, rooted in ancient traditions, is a reminder of love's significance across generations

Making it the best time to recall this romantic quote by a prolific American author. Her quote reflects on love's magic, linking it to nature's beauty. Nora Roberts in her words emphasizes how love shapes our lives. On this Valentine's Day, couples can level up their celebrations by sharing this insightful and inspiring quote.

All to know about Nora Roberts Nora Roberts is widely recognized for her suspenseful thrillers, in addition to suspenseful thrillers romance novels. She was born on 10 October 1950, in Silver Spring, Maryland and was given the birth name Eleanor Marie Robertson. However, she later adopted the pen name Nora Roberts.

She penned over 225 novels during her career and has sold over 500 million copies worldwide. One of the best-selling fiction writers in history, Roberts is known for her engaging storytelling, strong character development and vivid settings.

Often centred in family settings, her novels explore themes of love, personal growth and resilience.

Famous books by Nora Roberts Recognised among other contemporary writers like Emily Henry and Diana Gabaldon, she is best known for ‘Bed of Roses,’ ‘The Witness’, ‘Dance Upon the Air,’ ‘Savor the Moment,’ ‘Happy Ever After,’ ‘Born in Fire,' ‘Montana Sky,’ ‘Heaven and Earth’ and 'Angels Fall',' among others. Counted among modern favorites, Nora Roberts' work appeals to readers across generations.

Her works have earned her recognition globally as she has received numerous awards, including the Romance Writers of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award.