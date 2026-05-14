Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde on marriage: ‘Men marry because they are tired; women, because they are curious: both…’

The quotation by Oscar Wilde — “Men marry because they are tired; women, because they are curious: both are disappointed” — reflects his sharp wit, social criticism, and understanding of human relationships. Wilde was famous for writing epigrams, which are short, clever statements that reveal deeper truths about society. This quote is one of his best-known observations on marriage and human expectations.

Context of the quote The statement comes from Wildeappears in his comedy play Lady Windermere's Fan. Wilde’s plays often mocked the customs and attitudes of upper-class Victorian society in England. During the Victorian period, marriage was considered a social duty rather than purely a matter of love. Men were expected to marry for stability and respectability, while women often viewed marriage as a path to security, social status, and emotional fulfillment.

Wilde used humor and irony to expose the weaknesses and contradictions of these social expectations. His audience enjoyed the cleverness of his dialogue, but beneath the humor was serious criticism of society’s shallow values and unrealistic ideas about romance.

Meaning of the quote The quote suggests that men and women may enter marriage for different reasons, but both often fail to find what they expected. According to Wilde, men marry because they are “tired,” meaning they may seek comfort, routine, or stability after a life of freedom or adventure. Women marry because they are “curious,” suggesting a desire to explore love, relationships, or social life. However, Wilde concludes that “both are disappointed,” implying that marriage frequently fails to satisfy these expectations.

The statement should not be understood as a literal truth about all marriages. Instead, it is an example of Wilde’s ironic style. He exaggerates human behavior to reveal the gap between romantic dreams and reality. The quote also reflects Wilde’s belief that society often treats marriage as a social institution rather than a genuine emotional partnership.

Even today, the quotation remains popular because it humorously captures the idea that people sometimes enter relationships with unrealistic expectations. Readers continue to appreciate Wilde’s ability to combine humor with insight into human nature.

Biography of Oscar Wilde Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854, in Dublin, Ireland. His full name was Oscar Fingal O’Flahertie Wills Wilde. His father, Sir William Wilde, was a respected surgeon, and his mother, Jane Wilde, was a poet and supporter of Irish nationalism. Wilde was highly educated and studied at Trinity College Dublin and later at University of Oxford, where he became known for his intelligence and love of literature.

Wilde became one of the leading writers of the late nineteenth century. He was associated with the Aesthetic Movement, which promoted the idea of “art for art’s sake.” He believed beauty and artistic expression were important in life. His works include the novel The Picture of Dorian Gray and successful plays such as The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, and Lady Windermere's Fan.

Wilde was admired for his wit, fashionable lifestyle, and brilliant conversation. He spent his final years in poverty in Paris, where he died on November 30, 1900.