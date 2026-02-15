Quote of the day by PM Modi:‘It is my conviction that women will play the most important role in creating Viksit Bharat'

“It is my conviction that women will play the most important role in creating Viksit Bharat.”

This quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to PTI on Sunday, 15 February, highlights the important role of women in India’s path to Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi's thoughtful sentence brings focus on increasing the participation of women in various sectors of the country. Women constitute over 48% of the Indian population; hence, their empowerment will play a key role in economic growth, social progress, and long-term national development.

Over the years, the Prime Minister has often spoken about the integral role of women in the country and praised their active participation in various sectors of the economy.

What does the quote mean? Through this quote, PM Modi shows his faith that women will be the most important force in building a developed and prosperous India, often referred to as Viksit Bharat, a term which highlights the vision of India to transform into a developed nation.

Therefore, this quote reflects that empowering women and providing equal opportunities will be central to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. It also highlights that India’s progress depends greatly on women’s active participation in various sectors, including education, labour, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi also noted it has been a matter of pride that Indian women are leading the way in various domains of the economy.

"Whether it is space or start-ups, they are making a great impact," he said.

Citing an example, PM Modi highlighted that it is a matter of national pride that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented nine consecutive budgets, inspiring many women across India.

Govt measures to boost women participation PM Modi assured that the central government’s decisions are driven by women’s welfare, and the new plan to establish girls' STEM hostels in each district could greatly boost education and innovation among women.

He mentioned that training 150,000 caregivers next year and expanding institutions for Allied Health Professionals will formalise care work, which is mostly confined to the informal sector.

The prime minister said that training caregivers will generate dignified, certified jobs for women and simultaneously enhance India's healthcare capabilities.

He noted that this year's budget also covers emerging sectors of the economy. By establishing AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, and developing formal creative infrastructure, the government is ensuring that industries like animation, VFX, gaming, and digital content experience unprecedented participation from women.

"These are sunrise sectors and women's participation will make them even more vibrant," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

He mentioned that from the birth of a girl child to the realisation of women's aspirations, the government has implemented initiatives and reforms supporting women at every stage.

"Whether it is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat, scholarships for girls, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, MUDRA or PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, the flagship schemes of our government are addressing women's needs and aspirations," he said.

The prime minister said that the government is launching an initiative that will employ innovative finance models to support retail outlets owned by the community.

"When women control market access, supply chains and retail platforms, they move up the value chain. This directly lowers the barriers of capital access, market access and scale," he said.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's quote One of the biggest takeaways from the quote is that women’s empowerment is essential for national development. This sentence underscores that India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without women playing a central role in shaping its economic growth and social progress. It further highlights the importance of providing women with equal opportunities, education, resources, and decision-making power.

