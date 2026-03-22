Quote of the day by Rani Lakshmibai: ‘If defeated and killed…’

These words by Rani Lakshmibai, "If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation." present a case for a mindset influenced by war, sacrifice and an unquestionable sense of duty. This quote, sworn during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, stands as a symbol of resistance against colonial oppression.

A Belief in Honour Above Survival In essence, the statement implies that death in battle is an honour and not a defeat. For Lakshmibai, it is better to die fighting for what is right than to live on. Even in defeat, a warrior’s sacrifice is respected and commemorated for all time.

Spiritual Meaning: Glory and Salvation The reference to “eternal glory and salvation” is more than just physical victory. In the Indian philosophical context, dying whilst fulfilling one’s duty — or dharma — leads to spiritual liberation. Lakshmibai’s words echo this belief, framing martyrdom not as tragedy, but as a pathway to both remembrance and spiritual peace.

A Message That Inspired Resistance During a time when British forces were tightening control, such words served as a rallying call.

They encouraged soldiers and civilians alike to fight without fear of death, supporting the idea that their bloody struggle would not be in vain.

This attitude helped led to one of the major mutinies against colonial control in India.

Rani Lakshmibai: The Woman Who Became the Face of Resistance Rani Lakshmibai, widely remembered as the Rani of Jhansi, remains one of the most iconic figures in India’s freedom struggle. Born as Manikarnika into a Maratha Brahmin family, she was fondly called “Manu” by those close to her.

A Key Leader in the 1857 Uprising Lakshmibai became notable during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, which started on May 10, 1857.

Her courage and leadership turned her into a powerful symbol of resistance against the British Raj that inspired many across the country.

Her birth anniversary on November 19 is marked as Martyrs’ Day in Jhansi. The day honours those who lost their lives during the 1857 uprising and keeps alive the memory of their sacrifice. The day honours those who lost their lives during the 1857 uprising and keeps their memories of sacrifice alive.

Marriage, Loss and Responsibility In 1842, she married Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the ruler of Jhansi, after which she came to be known as Rani Lakshmibai.

The couple had a son in 1851, but the child died a few months later.

They adopted a son after this tragedy. However, her husband died in 1853 after a short illness, and thus, Lakshmibai was left to rule the kingdom at a young age.

A Young Queen Takes Charge Lakshmibai became the ruler of Jhansi at the tender age of 18.