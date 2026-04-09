Quote of the Day by Richard M. DeVos: ‘A smile, hope, and a push’ —The secret to overcoming tough times

DeVos’s quote serves as a reminder that positivity and encouragement are powerful forces that can shape outcomes. In moments of uncertainty, a simple “you can do it” can ignite confidence and determination.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published9 Apr 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Richard M. DeVos
Richard M. DeVos

Richard M. DeVos once said, “Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” The quote captures a simple yet profound truth: encouragement and positivity can act as powerful catalysts in moments of doubt and difficulty.

Meaning of the quote

At its core, the statement highlights the transformative power of small acts of encouragement. A “positive push” does not necessarily mean grand gestures—it can be as simple as a smile, kind words, or reassurance during challenging times. These acts foster hope and resilience, reminding individuals that they are not alone in their struggles. The phrase “you can do it” becomes symbolic of belief—both in oneself and from others—which can help overcome fear, self-doubt, and setbacks.

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Significance in everyday life

In a world often marked by stress, competition, and uncertainty, positivity plays a crucial role in mental well-being. Encouragement can boost confidence, improve performance, and even influence long-term success. Whether in workplaces, classrooms, a supportive environment nurtures growth. Leaders who inspire with optimism tend to motivate teams more effectively, while individuals who receive encouragement are more likely to persevere through challenges.

This idea is especially relevant in times of crisis or failure. When people face setbacks, they often need emotional reinforcement more than practical solutions. A simple affirmation can restore confidence and provide the strength needed to try again. The quote reminds us that positivity is not just an emotion but a tool for progress and resilience.

The philosophy of positive reinforcement extends beyond individuals to communities and societies. Encouraging words can inspire collective action, foster unity, and create a culture of support. In education, for example, teachers who motivate students can shape their future outlook and achievements. In business, a positive organizational culture often leads to innovation and productivity.

Who was Richard M. DeVos?

Richard M. DeVos (1926–2018) was an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and co-founder of Amway, one of the world’s largest direct-selling companies. Alongside his business success, DeVos was known for his emphasis on leadership, personal development, and motivational principles.

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