Quote of the Day by Robert DeNiro: 'One of the things about acting is it allows you to live other people's lives…'

"One of the things about acting is it allows you to live other people's lives without having to pay the price." — Robert De Niro

It is a simple sentence. But sit with it for a moment and it opens up into something bigger.

What does the quote mean? De Niro is saying that acting gives you a rare and somewhat unfair privilege — the ability to step fully into a life that is not your own, to feel its weight, its violence, its grief, its joy — and then walk away from it. A hitman. A boxer. A broken Vietnam veteran. A mob boss. You live inside those skins just long enough to understand them, and then you go home for dinner.

Most people, if they wanted to understand what it feels like to descend into addiction, or to carry out an act of violence, or to watch a life fall apart from the inside — they would have to actually do it. The cost would be real. The damage would stick. The actor pays none of that. He borrows the experience, uses it, and returns it.

That, De Niro is saying, is both the privilege and the strange beauty of the craft.

What is the relevance behind this quote? It is not a throwaway remark from a press junket. Coming from De Niro, it is almost a confession.

De Niro is famous for his uncompromising portrayals of violent and abrasive characters. He has spent a career doing exactly what this quote describes — borrowing lives that most people would never dare live. He spent weeks driving a taxi in New York City before filming Taxi Driver, and gained more than 50 pounds to portray boxer Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull. He spent four months learning to speak the Sicilian dialect in order to play Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Nearly all the dialogue his character spoke in the film was in Sicilian.

These are not the actions of a man who plays pretend. These are the actions of someone who takes the borrowing seriously — who believes that if you are going to live inside another person's life, even temporarily, you owe that person your full attention.

And yet, when the camera stopped rolling, he walked away. That is the price he never had to pay.

He has spoken about this idea before in his own words. When asked why he took on such extreme roles, De Niro said: "To totally submerge into another character and experience life through him, without having to risk the real-life consequences — well, it's a cheap way to do things that you would never dare to do yourself."

The two quotes, taken together, tell you everything about how he sees his own work.

More About Robert De Niro Robert De Niro was born in New York City and grew up in Little Italy, the son of two painters. He made his stage debut at the age of ten, playing the Cowardly Lion in a school production of The Wizard of Oz. By sixteen, he had quit school and turned his full attention to acting.

The son of two Greenwich Village artists, De Niro dropped out of school at sixteen to study at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting. It was a bet that few would have taken. It turned out to be one of the shrewdest decisions in the history of American cinema.

He first gained fame for his role in Bang the Drum Slowly in 1973, but built his reputation as a truly volatile and transformative actor in Mean Streets the same year — his first collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. That partnership would go on to define both men's careers.

De Niro starred in ten of Scorsese's films from 1973 onwards. The roles they built together read like a catalogue of American darkness: Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, and Jimmy Conway in Goodfellas.

He also portrayed the infamous gangster Al Capone in Brian De Palma's crime drama The Untouchables. De Niro contacted Capone's real-life tailors to have identical clothing made for the film and insisted on wearing the same type of silk underwear Capone wore — even though it was never shown on screen.

Beyond acting, De Niro founded the Tribeca Film Centre in the late 1980s, a creative hub for the film and television community. After the September 11 attacks on lower Manhattan, he and producer Jane Rosenthal organised the first Tribeca Film Festival in May 2002 — as much to celebrate film as to help revive a wounded city.

He has received numerous honours: the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2003, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2019. Discogs In 2025, he received the Honorary Palme d'Or.

He has never retired from acting, and continues to work regularly in film at the age of 82.