Quote of the Day by Sachin Bansal: ‘If you are building something big, you have to be ready for criticism…’

"If you are building something big, you have to be ready for a lot of criticism. You have to be ready for a lot of people telling you that you are wrong." – Sachin Bansal

For today's Quote of the Day, we have tried to delve into the mind of Sachin Bansal, speaking volumes about entrepreneurial spirit. Mint's Quote of the Day is from Sachin Bansal, an Indian entrepreneur and investor.

Sachin Bansal's journey from co-founding Flipkart to exploring new ventures is a testament to vision, resilience, and an unwavering belief in the power of innovation. Bansal's insights offer valuable lessons for anyone looking to make a significant impact, whether in business or in life.

Advertisement

Who is Sachin Bansal? Sachin Bansal, an Indian entrepreneur and investor, is best known as the co-founder of one of India's largest e-commerce companies, Flipkart.

Sachin Bansal was born in Chandigarh. He studied Computer Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. After spending nearly two years at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Senior Software Engineer, Sachin co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007.

They started by selling books online, much like Amazon did in its early days.

Flipkart grew rapidly, transforming how Indians shopped and creating a massive e-commerce ecosystem. It was eventually acquired by Walmart in 2018 in a landmark deal.

Since then, Sachin Bansal has ventured into new areas, including financial services with Navi Technologies, continuing his entrepreneurial journey. He is seen as a visionary who helped shape India's digital economy.

Advertisement

Meaning of the Quote If you are building something big, you have to be ready for a lot of criticism. You have to be ready for a lot of people telling you that you are wrong.

The quote speaks about how an entrepreneurial spirit should be. He highlights that when you embark on a significant, transformative project, it usually is not a smooth ride.

There are challenges, most notably criticism and doubt from others. He suggests that this is not just a possibility but an *inevitability* when you're aiming for something truly grand. It's about having the conviction to stand by your vision, even when the world around you questions it.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote resonates deeply because it touches on a universal truth. Any time you try to do something new, different, or ambitious, you will face resistance. People are often comfortable with the status quo. They might not understand your vision, or they might be afraid of change.

Advertisement

This isn't just true for business leaders; it applies to artists, activists, scientists, and anyone trying to push boundaries. Bansal's words remind us that criticism is often a sign that you're on the right track – that you're daring to be different. It’s a call to develop thick skin and unwavering belief in your purpose.

How Can One Implement This in Their Lives 1.Embrace Criticism: When you face criticism, don't let it derail you. Instead, analyze it. Is there any constructive feedback you can use?

2.Focus on Action: Don't get stuck in the idea phase. Break down your big vision into smaller, actionable steps. Start executing.

3.Build Resilience: Understand that setbacks are part of any significant journey. Develop mental toughness. Learn from failures and keep moving forward with determination.

Advertisement

4.Believe in Your Vision: Cultivate a strong belief in what you are trying to achieve. This conviction will be your fuel when others doubt you or when challenges arise.

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI