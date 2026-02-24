Quote of the day by Steve Jobs on hiring smart people: 'It doesn't make sense to ….'

Apple cofounder Steve Jobs' quote on talent management and employing smart individuals is in the spotlight on his birth anniversary. A pioneer of the personal computer revolution, Steve Jobs was born on 24 February 1955 and passed away at the age of 56 on 5 October 2011. The former CEO of Apple emphasized the importance of hiring smart individuals and allowing them to guide the organization.

Quote of the day by Steve Jobs: “It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

To address the issue of talent management and micromanagement, Steve Jobs shared an easy recipe to make an organisation realise their goals by unleashing the talent of the smart people. Widely considered a visionary and a genius, Steve Jobs highlighted the importance of letting creative people find their own solutions.

The legendary figure who brought a revolution through transformative products like the iPod and the iPhone, believed that hiring intelligent people means trusting them to lead and allowing teams to use their creativity. One of the best-known entrepreneurs of the 20th and 21st century, his words continue to inspire people because of his focus on creativity and building products that solve real-world problems. His words remain relevant even today as his quotes focussed on long-term vision and resilience over quick wins.