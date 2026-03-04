Quote of the day by Theodore Roosevelt on helping the needy: 'It is better for the government to help a poor man to…

Theodore Roosevelt, a former US president who served from 1901 to 1909, is often remembered as one of America's most energetic and reform-minded leaders.

In Quote of the Day, we focus on one of Roosevelt's notable lines from his autobiography: "It is better for the government to help a poor man to make a living for his family than to help a rich man make more profit for his company.”

What does the quote mean? Roosevelt's quote means the governments across the world should focus on helping a poor man to make a living for his family, rather than helping a rich man to make more profit for his company. The quote puts forth a very simple idea: when governments make economic policy decisions, they should first focus on how they can benefit a poor man, who is trying to eke out a living for his family. The decisions should address the issues of those who are already struggling and how their lives can be made better; instead of focusing on how these economic policy decisions can help someone who is already thriving.

It implies that governments should prioritise the group that needs more help, and choose people over profits, and basic survival over additional wealth accumulation. While it is true that governments do have a budget and financial constraints, and all the resources that are available are sometimes limited, they must set out their priorities straight.

Roosevelt argues that when deciding how to use public money, the focus should always be on helping families to secure food, shelter, education, healthcare, and stable employment. These are basic demands that every human deserves to lead a dignified life.

Helping a poor man make a living for his family hints at empowering individuals to stand on their own feet and lead dignified lives. It suggests creating opportunities for people through fair wages, better job opportunities, supporting small business owners, and educating children, so that families can sustain themselves without living in constant fear of falling behind.

On the other hand, Roosevelt's words criticise the policies that are usually framed and typically benefit wealthy individuals or large corporations by increasing their profits. While it is true that business growth is important to boost economic expansion, before adding profits to these large corporations, governments should ensure that the common man's basic needs are not left out. The moral argument is clear: when some citizens struggle to survive, expanding the fortunes of the already wealthy should not be the top priority.

The idea also sheds light on the purpose and role of government. In a democratic setup, leaders are elected to serve the public, which includes everyone and not just a handful of individuals with more money. Governments should focus on everyone, even the ones who lack power and resources.

If government policy continues to favour the powerful, economic inequality can widen and social stability can weaken. By contrast, when working families are backed, the entire society becomes stronger. People with secure livelihoods spend money, educate their children, contribute to communities, and participate more fully in civic life.

