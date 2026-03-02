Quote of the day: "Humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" —António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

António Guterres, the UN Chief, has cautioned that even a misunderstanding could trigger a nuclear catastrophe, amid rising global tensions. His warning came at a crucial Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference in New York. Guterres stressed the urgent need for restraint and dialogue, warning, “Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."

He also said at the international treaty that came into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, “We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict,” calling on nations to “put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons”.

What it the quote means Mr Guterres highlighted some of the challenges to global peace and security, warning that modern tensions could lead to another world war.

He pointed out that humanity stands dangerously close to nuclear annihilation due to rising geopolitical tensions, weakening safeguards, and growing distrust among nations. He noted that global competition is increasingly replacing cooperation, while dialogue has given way to suspicion and disunity. He added that countries are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in nuclear arsenals in pursuit of what he described as a false sense of security, even though such weapons pose a threat to the planet. With nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons stockpiled worldwide in 2022, the risk of catastrophic consequences from a single misstep has become alarmingly real.

He continued that the threat is heightened by ongoing conflicts and crises with nuclear undertones, including tensions in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the mechanisms designed to prevent these escalations and nuclear proliferation are growing weak, making global security more unstable since the Cold War. In the volatile climate, Guterres cautioned that even a miscommunication or miscalculation between nuclear-armed countries could lead to devastating consequences, putting the future of humanity at risk.

Following Guterres’ warning, Rafael Grossi talked about the need to maintain credible oversight of Iran’s nuclear programme. He stressed that for the International Atomic Energy Agency to assure the world that Iran’s nuclear activities remain peaceful, full and appropriate access to its facilities is required.

When and where di António Guterres say it António Guterres's words on nuclear annihilation date back to 1 August 2022 at the United Nations Headquarters, New York. He was delivering the opening remarks at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference.

He also appealed to all governments to fulfil all outstanding commitments in the treaty, “and keep it fit-for-purpose in these trying times.”

Who is António Guterres Born on April 30, 1949, in Cascais, António Guterres is a Portuguese politician and diplomat who is currently serving as the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations since 2017.

A member of the Portuguese Socialist Party, he previously served as Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002.

He studied physics and electrical engineering at Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon and briefly worked as a teacher before entering politics. Guterres also served as President of the Socialist International and later became the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015.