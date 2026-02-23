Quote of the day by W E B Du Bois on his birth anniversary: ‘The cost of liberty is less than….’

Prolific author W E B Du Bois emphasized that the cost of liberty is lower than the cost of repression, a sentiment expressed in his 1957 speech. From being the first African American man to receive a doctorate degree from Harvard to a leading Black activist of the 20th century, he is credited with 21 books and countless journal articles.

Recalling his most famous books ‘The Souls of Black Folk (1903)’ on his birth anniversary, which left a lasting impact on both white and black consciousness, it is a cornerstone of African-American literature. The American sociologist, writer, historian, and Pan-Africanist civil rights activist was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, in 1868. He worked as a history and economics professor at Atlanta University and over the course of his life he penned several books and articles.

W E B Du Bois became a known name after he played a crucial role in the Niagara Movement. An advocate of equal civil rights for Blacks, he believed that African Americans needed the chance for advanced education for racial uplift. According to him, African-American intellectual elite could bring about increased political representation and ensure an end to racism.

In 1909, he co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to respond to racist incidents. He published many influential pieces during his time as editor of the NAACP's journal The Crisis. He explored themes such as civil rights, lynching and the Harlem Renaissance.

A proponent of Pan-Africanism and socialist causes, he believed that capitalism was a primary cause of racism. He was a renowned leader who fought for the independence of African colonies from European powers. He organized number of Pan-African Congress meetings to this effect.