Quote of the day by Warren Buffet: "The first rule avoid losing money second rule…"

Berkshire Hathaway founder and chairman, Warren Buffett has offered valuable investment advices over the years. Referred to as the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ Buffet is popular among traders and investors for his long-term approach to stocks, sticking to fundamentals, and taking calculated but thoughtful risks.

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Buffett and his long-time business partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, are known for their no-nonsense approach to doing business. Keep things simple and don't be swayed by alarmist tendencies.

Berkshire's one of the key strategies involved avoiding speculative trades. It instead focused on strong balance sheets, predictable earnings, and capable management teams, which Buffet believes is the key to wealth creation.

Quote of the day by Warren Buffett "The first rule avoid losing money second rule remember first rule"

What does Warren Buffett's quote mean? Warren Buffett’s famous investing advice for traders and investors, reflects a core philosophy about protecting capital above everything else. In 1985, Buffett emphasised that preserving investment capital is the most fundamental investing principle, with no other rules existing besides these two fundamental concepts.

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The logic is simple but powerful. Protecting capital allows investments to compound over long periods, which is how real wealth is built. Losses, on the other hand, damage long-term wealth accumulation permanently.

The philosophy has been central to the success of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate Buffet has led for decades. Its exceptional long-term returns stem largely from avoiding catastrophic losses rather than achieving occasional spectacular gains.​ By prioritising safety and margin of error, Buffett allowed strong compounding to do most of the work.

Over decades, that disciplined approach helped Berkshire deliver compounding returns on investments that outperformed most hedge funds and actively managed portfolios.

Buffett and his Munger focused on simplicity and patience. They avoided unnecessary trading, ignored speculations, and made fewer but more carefully considered investment decisions, which in turn allowed the company and the executives to build massive wealth over decades.

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Who is Warren Buffet? All about the ace investor Warren Buffett, alongside friend and business partner Charlie Munger were the architects who over nearly 60 years transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

In January this year, Buffett handed over the company and his CEO position to successor Greg Abel. But his “bull run” with Berkshire has been legendary — gaining more than 55,00,000% returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ for his surprisingly accurate prediction on stocks, Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking companies, such as Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and many more. These stocks surged massively and now account for 70% of Berkshire's estimated $274 billion stock portfolio, according to Fintel.

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He termed this as “one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.

Buffett's net worth is estimated at $145 billion, making him the 9th richest person in the world, according to Forbes data, which was taken at the time this article was written.