Quote of the Day: Chanakya on decision-making — ‘Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions’

Many of the most enduring lessons on success and leadership are surprisingly simple. One such teaching comes from Chanakya, the ancient Indian philosopher, economist and royal advisor whose ideas continue to influence discussions on strategy, governance and personal development. His advice remains relevant in a world where people are often encouraged to act quickly and make decisions under constant pressure.

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Today's Quote of the Day focuses on a timeless principle of thoughtful decision-making:

“Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions: Why am I doing it? What the results might be? Will I be successful?” — Chanakya

What the quote implies At its core, Chanakya's message is about intentional action. Rather than rushing into a decision, he encourages people to pause and evaluate three critical factors: purpose, consequences and preparedness.

The first question — “Why am I doing it?” — focuses on motivation. It asks individuals to identify the real reason behind their actions. Whether someone is pursuing a new career opportunity, launching a business or making a major life decision, understanding the underlying purpose helps maintain clarity and commitment when challenges arise.

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The second question — “What the results might be?” — highlights the importance of anticipating consequences. Every decision creates outcomes, some positive and some unintended. Considering possible results beforehand allows people to prepare more effectively and reduce avoidable risks.

The third question — “Will I be successful?” — is not merely about confidence. It is an exercise in self-assessment. It requires individuals to evaluate whether they possess the knowledge, resources, skills and persistence necessary to achieve the desired objective. The emphasis is on realistic preparation rather than blind optimism.

Together, these three questions form a practical framework for decision-making that remains as useful today as it was centuries ago.

Why it matters today Modern life rewards speed. Professionals are expected to respond quickly, businesses must adapt rapidly and individuals are often encouraged to seize opportunities immediately. Yet many failures occur not because people lack talent, but because they begin without a clear understanding of their goals or the likely consequences of their actions.

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Chanakya's advice offers a counterbalance to this culture of haste. It suggests that thoughtful preparation is not a delay to success but a contributor to it.

Consider an entrepreneur evaluating a new business venture. Asking why the business should exist clarifies the mission. Considering possible outcomes helps identify risks and opportunities. Assessing the likelihood of success encourages realistic planning, budgeting and execution.

The same principle applies to students selecting academic paths, professionals contemplating career changes and individuals making financial or personal commitments.

The broader lesson The quote also reflects themes found throughout Chanakya's teachings, particularly those associated with the Arthashastra and Chanakya Niti. Strategic thinking, disciplined planning and understanding long-term consequences were central to his philosophy.

Historical accounts and traditional narratives describe Chanakya as a key strategist behind the rise of the Mauryan Empire under Chandragupta Maurya. His reputation as a thinker and advisor has helped preserve many of his observations on leadership and human behaviour through generations.

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An often-overlooked aspect of his philosophy is that self-questioning should not occur only before starting a task. Progress should also be reviewed periodically. Success is shaped not only by choosing the right goal but also by regularly evaluating whether actions remain aligned with that goal.

Similar expressions The wisdom behind Chanakya's quote can be found in several well-known sayings across cultures:

“Look before you leap.”

“Think before you act.”

“Failing to plan is planning to fail.”

“Measure twice, cut once.”

“A wise person considers the consequences before acting.” Although expressed differently, each of these sayings emphasises the same principle: thoughtful preparation often leads to better outcomes than impulsive action.

In a world overflowing with information, opportunities and distractions, Chanakya's three questions remain remarkably effective. Before taking the next major step, it may be worth asking not only what you want to do, but also why you want to do it, what it may lead to and whether you are truly prepared for the journey ahead.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Quote of the Day: Chanakya on decision-making — ‘Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions’