Quote of the Day: Ex-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on world politics - ‘The west need someone to tell the man…’

Saddam Hussein was an Iraqi political and military leader who served as the President of Iraq from 1979 to 2003. He was a key figure in the Ba'ath Party and ruled the country with an authoritarian style.

Quote of the Day: “The west need someone to tell the man who walks around with the biggest stick in the world, that that stick can`t bring down God`s house.”- Saddam Hussein

What does this quote mean? “The man with the biggest stick” means powerful countries, particularly the United States, and their military dominance. Meanwhile, “God’s house” stands for something sacred and deeply rooted, such as a nation, belief system, or the faith and identity of its people.

Saddam suggested that even the strongest military power cannot destroy something that is protected by common faith. It conveys a sense of defiance, noting that weapons and force alone cannot overcome belief, resilience, or divine strength.

In context, Saddam also meant to reflect his broader message of resisting Western influence and asserting that faith and national identity hold greater power than military might.

How did Saddam Hussein rule Iraq? During his time in power, he oversaw major events such as the Iran–Iraq War and the Gulf War, after Iraq invaded Kuwait. His government was widely criticised for human rights abuses, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

In 2003, a U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq in the Iraq War, leading to his removal from power. He was later captured, tried by an Iraqi court, and executed in 2006.

He relied on a vast secret police network to crush any internal opposition and cultivated a strong personality cult among the Iraqi population. As president, he aimed to replace Egypt as the leading power in the Arab world and establish dominance over the Persian Gulf.

On 17 March 2003, the then-U.S. President George W. Bush demanded that Saddam step down and leave Iraq within 48 hours or face military action. He also suggested that even if Saddam left, US forces might still be required to stabilise the country and search for weapons of mass destruction. When Saddam refused, US and allied forces launched an invasion on 20 March.

The Iraq War began with a U.S. airstrike targeting a bunker where Saddam was believed to be meeting his aides. Although he survived, continued attacks showed that removing him from power was a key objective of the invasion.

Saddam was found guilty of crimes against humanity, including murder, unlawful detention, forced displacement, and torture, and was sentenced to death by hanging. His half-brother, an intelligence officer, and Iraq’s former chief judge were also given death sentences. Shortly after an Iraqi court upheld the ruling in December 2006, Saddam was executed.

Books written by Saddam Hussein Zabibah and the King, is a political allegory presented as a romance, often interpreted as reflecting Saddam’s views on leadership, loyalty, and Iraq’s relationship with the West.

The Republic of Fear includes work outlining his political philosophy and governance strategies.