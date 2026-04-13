Quote of the Day: French feminist Simone de Beauvoir on gender - ‘Man is defined as a human…’

Quote of the Day: “Man is defined as a human being and woman as a female – whenever she behaves as a human being she is said to imitate the male.” - Simone de Beauvoir. Simone de Beauvoir (1908–1986) was a French philosopher, novelist, and social theorist, considered one of the key figures in modern feminism and existentialism.

What does this quote mean? Simone de Beauvoir reveals a deep yet often unnoticed bias within social thought. She argues that the idea of the “human” is frequently and unconsciously aligned with the male, while the female is seen as a variation or departure from that standard.

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Within this perspective, when women exhibit qualities regarded as universally human, such as assertiveness, intelligence, ambition, or independence, they are not seen as expressing their humanity, but are instead criticised for imitating men.

Simone and existentialism Simone de Beauvoir approached existentialism as a philosophy of freedom, responsibility, and becoming.

Influenced by but distinct from Jean-Paul Sartre, she emphasised how individuals are not born with a fixed essence; instead, they continuously create themselves through choices and actions.

She nonetheless established her own distinct legacy through deeply analytical philosophy and fearless social critique.

Books by Simone de Beauvoir Simone de Beauvoir authored a wide range of influential works across philosophy, feminism, fiction, and memoir.

Her most famous book, The Second Sex (1949), is a groundbreaking analysis of women’s oppression and remains a cornerstone of feminist thought.

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In philosophy, The Ethics of Ambiguity (1947) explores existentialist ethics and the responsibility of human freedom. She also wrote novels such as She Came to Stay (1943).

Her autobiographical works include Memoirs of a Dutiful Daughter (1958), The Prime of Life (1960), and Force of Circumstance (1963), which offer a deeply personal account of her intellectual and political journey.

Famous quotes by Simone de Beauvoir “She was ready to deny the existence of space and time rather than admit that love might not be eternal.”

“I am incapable of conceiving infinity, and yet I do not accept finity. I want this adventure that is the context of my life to go on without end.”

“One's life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others.”

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“When I was a child, when I was an adolescent, books saved me from despair: that convinced me that culture was the highest of values[...].”

“In itself, homosexuality is as limiting as heterosexuality: the ideal should be to be capable of loving a woman or a man; either, a human being, without feeling fear, restraint, or obligation.”

“That's what I consider true generosity: You give your all, and yet you always feel as if it costs you nothing.”

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.