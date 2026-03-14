Quote of the Day: Gabriel García Márquez's words of wisdom on aging — ‘People stop pursuing dreams because….’

Colombian writer and journalist Gabriel José García Márquez believed that the pursuit of dreams is vital for staying youthful, implying that growing old is linked to giving up on aspirations.

Quote of the Day: Gabriel José García Márquez's words of wisdom on the link between aging and dreams — “It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old, they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.”

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According to the Nobel laureate, aging occurs when one ceases to pursue dreams, not merely a consequence of growing older. This suggests that people should not stop chasing their dreams due to age instead they should continue their quest to stay youthful.

Born in Aracataca, Colombia Born on 6 March 1927 in Aracataca, Colombia, Gabriel José wrote many distinguished pieces of literature inspired from his birthplace. Set in the fictional village of Macondo, most of his works explore the theme of solitude. The most-translated Spanish-language author, Gabriel José was awarded with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982. Considered as regarded as one of the most prolific Latin American authors in history who left a profound legacy in literature.

The acclaimed writer penned several books, including No One Writes to the Colonel (1961), One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1981) and Love in the Time of Cholera (1985). Notably, One Hundred Years of Solitude sold over fifty million copies worldwide. He is best known for popularizing a literary style known as magic realism. This literary style uses magical elements and events in otherwise ordinary and realistic settings.

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He died in April 2014 following which the president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos called him “the greatest Colombian who ever lived.”

Gabriel José García Márquez's famous quotes Top 5 quotes of the veteran author that continue to inspire young generation:

“What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it.”

“No medicine cures what happiness cannot.”

“It's enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.”

“He allowed himself to be swayed by his conviction that human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but that life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves.”

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“It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old, they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.”

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