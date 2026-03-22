Quote of the Day: Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings — ‘Not our part to master all the tides of the world…’

J.R.R. Tolkien was one of the most influential writers and scholars of the 20th century, widely regarded as the father of modern high fantasy literature.

Quote of the Day: "It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till. What weather they shall have is not ours to rule."

Advertisement

— Gandalf The Return of the King Book Five, Chapter 9 — The Last Debate J.R.R. Tolkien.

What does Tolkien mean by this quote? Spoken by Gandalf, the quote reminds us that we don’t control the entire course of the world or its future. Instead, our duty is to act rightly within our own time, to confront the problems we can see, reduce harm where we’re able, and leave things better for those who come after us.

Moreover, it's less about winning everything and more about doing meaningful good where you stand, even without knowing how things will ultimately turn out.

Tolkien's early life Tolkien was born on 3 January 1892, in Bloemfontein, Orange Free State, to English parents. He is best known for creating the epic world of Middle-earth and authoring, The Hobbit (1937), The Lord of the Rings trilogy (published 1954–1955), and The Silmarillion, which was posthumously published in 1977, edited by his son Christopher Tolkien).

Advertisement

His works have sold hundreds of millions of copies, inspired countless adaptations, including Peter Jackson's acclaimed film trilogies, and shaped the fantasy genre.

Famous quotes by Tolkien “Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement.” — Gandalf to Frodo about Gollum in The Fellowship of the Ring.

“War must be, while we defend our lives against a destroyer who would devour all; but I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.” — Faramir in The Two Towers.

“I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.” — Gandalf at the Grey Havens in The Return of the King.

Advertisement

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” — Galadriel.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.