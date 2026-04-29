Quote of the Day: ‘Government in its worst state, an intolerable one’ — Thomas Paine’s warning about abuse of authority

“Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one” — the famous line was written by Thomas Paine in his 1776 pamphlet Common Sense, one of the most influential political writings in American history.

The quote appeared during growing tensions between the American colonies and Britain in the years leading up to the American Revolution. At the time, many colonists were frustrated with British taxation, lack of representation in Parliament, and increasing control by the British Crown.

Paine wrote Common Sense to argue that the colonies should break away from British rule and establish an independent republic. The pamphlet was written in simple, direct language so ordinary people—not just political elites—could understand it. It quickly became widely read and helped shape public support for independence.

The statement reflects Paine’s belief that governments are created because societies need order, laws, and protection. However, he warned that governments can also become oppressive if leaders misuse power.

What did Thomas Paine mean by “necessary evil”? When Paine described government as a “necessary evil,” he meant that government is not perfect, but it is required for society to function.

According to Paine, people naturally form societies to cooperate, trade, protect each other, and improve their lives. Society, in his view, was generally positive because it grew from human needs and relationships. Government, however, existed mainly because people are not always able to live peacefully without rules and enforcement.

In this sense, government was “necessary” because it provides:

-Law and order

-Protection of rights and property

-Security from violence or chaos

-Systems for resolving disputes

-Public administration and defence

But Paine also considered it an “evil” because governments exercise power over citizens through laws, taxes, and force. Even well-functioning governments limit individual freedom to some extent.

His point was not that all government is bad, but that citizens should remain cautious about giving too much power to rulers or institutions.

What did Paine mean by “an intolerable one”? The second half of the quote warns about governments that abuse their authority.

An “intolerable” government, according to Paine’s philosophy, is one that becomes oppressive, corrupt, or disconnected from the people it governs. Such governments may restrict freedoms, ignore citizens’ rights, impose unfair laws, or use force to maintain control.

Paine believed the British monarchy had reached that stage in relation to the American colonies. Colonists had no direct representation in the British Parliament but were still subject to British taxes and laws. Events such as the Stamp Act, the Boston Tea Party, and harsh British crackdowns increased resentment among Americans.

For Paine, when government stops serving the people and instead becomes a tool of domination, citizens have the right to challenge or replace it.

This idea later influenced democratic movements around the world, including debates about constitutional rights, representative government, and civil liberties.

Who was Thomas Paine? Thomas Paine was an English-born political philosopher, writer, and revolutionary best known for inspiring the American independence movement through his powerful political writings.

Born on January 29, 1737, in Thetford, England, Paine worked various jobs before moving to the American colonies in 1774 with support from Benjamin Franklin. Soon after arriving, he became involved in revolutionary politics and journalism.

In 1776, Paine published Common Sense, a widely read pamphlet that argued for American independence from Britain. The work played a major role in shaping public opinion during the American Revolution.

He later wrote The American Crisis, a series of essays that encouraged American soldiers during the war. Paine also supported democratic ideals during the French Revolution and wrote about human rights, freedom, and representative government.