Quote of the Day: Jean-Paul Sartre's thoughts on war - ‘concrete idea that contains within itself its own destruction…’

Jean-Paul Sartre was a French philosopher, novelist, playwright, screenwriter, literary critic, and political activist. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century and the leading figure in existentialism.

Quote of the Day: “War, when all’s said and done, is a concrete idea that contains within itself its own destruction and that accomplishes this by an equally concrete dialectic. . . . The essence of war will be realized concretely the day war becomes impossible.”

This quote comes from Jean-Paul Sartre's War Diaries: Notebooks from a Phoney War, 1939–1940 , which was originally published in French, Carnets de la drôle de guerre. It appears in his philosophical reflections written while mobilised during the early months of World War II.

What did Sartre mean by this quote? How did he saw war? Jean-Paul Sartre viewed war as a deep expression of social despair, dismissing the notion of it being “heroic” as a false narrative that hides the exploitation of the poor, who die for the benefit of the wealthy.

He understood war not simply as physical violence, but as an abstract phenomenon whose true “essence” is revealed through its own contradictions.

In his view, war carries within it the possibility of its own negation: while it pursues total realization, it also points toward a future in which war becomes structurally or fundamentally impossible. Only in such a future could the full meaning of war be truly understood.

Sartre declined Nobel Prize - Why? In 1964, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "for his work which, rich in ideas and filled with the spirit of freedom and the quest for truth," but he declined it by becoming the first person to voluntarily refuse the prize.

He argued that accepting official honors would turn a writer into an "institution" and compromise his independence; a writer should use only the written word as a weapon.

Major works of Sartre He studied at the École Normale Supérieure, where he met future collaborators like Simone de Beauvoir, Raymond Aron, and Maurice Merleau-Ponty.

His major philosophical work is Being and Nothingness (1943), a dense phenomenological ontology exploring these themes. A more accessible introduction is his 1945 lecture Existentialism is a Humanism.

His famous books include, Being and Nothingness, Existentialism Is a Humanism, Critique of Dialectical Reason, Iron in the Soul, Dirty Hands.