Quote of the Day: Jean-Paul Sartre's thoughts on war - ‘concrete idea that contains within itself its own destruction…’

Jean-Paul Sartre was a French philosopher, novelist, playwright, screenwriter, literary critic, and political activist. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century and the leading figure in existentialism.

Quote of the Day: “War, when all’s said and done, is a concrete idea that contains within itself its own destruction and that accomplishes this by an equally concrete dialectic. . . . The essence of war will be realized concretely the day war becomes impossible.”

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This quote comes from Jean-Paul Sartre's War Diaries: Notebooks from a Phoney War, 1939–1940 , which was originally published in French, Carnets de la drôle de guerre. It appears in his philosophical reflections written while mobilised during the early months of World War II.

What did Sartre mean by this quote? How did he saw war? Jean-Paul Sartre viewed war as a deep expression of social despair, dismissing the notion of it being “heroic” as a false narrative that hides the exploitation of the poor, who die for the benefit of the wealthy.

He understood war not simply as physical violence, but as an abstract phenomenon whose true “essence” is revealed through its own contradictions.

In his view, war carries within it the possibility of its own negation: while it pursues total realization, it also points toward a future in which war becomes structurally or fundamentally impossible. Only in such a future could the full meaning of war be truly understood.

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Sartre declined Nobel Prize - Why? In 1964, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "for his work which, rich in ideas and filled with the spirit of freedom and the quest for truth," but he declined it by becoming the first person to voluntarily refuse the prize.

He argued that accepting official honors would turn a writer into an "institution" and compromise his independence; a writer should use only the written word as a weapon.

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Major works of Sartre He studied at the École Normale Supérieure, where he met future collaborators like Simone de Beauvoir, Raymond Aron, and Maurice Merleau-Ponty.

His major philosophical work is Being and Nothingness (1943), a dense phenomenological ontology exploring these themes. A more accessible introduction is his 1945 lecture Existentialism is a Humanism.

His famous books include, Being and Nothingness, Existentialism Is a Humanism, Critique of Dialectical Reason, Iron in the Soul, Dirty Hands.

He remained active in the 1968 student uprisings in France and continued political engagement despite declining health until his death on April 15, 1980, in Paris.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.