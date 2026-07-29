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Quote of the Day: Kelly McGonigal says ‘the development of willpower... may define what it means to be human’

Kelly McGonigal's quote reminds us that willpower is more than resisting temptation—it's the ability to choose what truly matters. By balancing the power to act, the discipline to say no, and the clarity to pursue meaningful goals, we build resilience, purpose, and a more intentional life.

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Updated29 Jul 2026, 01:26 PM IST
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Kelly McGonigal
Kelly McGonigal(Kelly McGonigal.com)
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Quote of the day: “The development of willpower — I will, I won’t and I want — may define what it means to be human.”

— Kelly McGonigal

Willpower is often thought of as the ability to resist temptation or push through difficult tasks. But psychologist and bestselling author Kelly McGonigal argues that it is much more than self-discipline. In her view, willpower is made up of three interconnected abilities: "I will," "I won't," and "I want." Together, these form the foundation of purposeful living and may even define what makes us uniquely human.

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The quote captures a profound truth about everyday decision-making. Every day presents countless choices—whether to exercise or stay on the couch, save money or spend impulsively, focus on work or procrastinate, speak thoughtfully or react emotionally. Our responses to these moments are shaped by the balance between these three elements of willpower.

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The "I will" power is the ability to do what needs to be done, even when it is difficult. It fuels persistence, discipline and the willingness to keep moving toward a goal despite obstacles. Whether it is preparing for an important exam, building a business, sticking to a fitness routine or learning a new skill, "I will" helps translate intention into action.

The "I won't" power is equally important. It is the capacity to resist distractions, harmful habits and short-term temptations that pull us away from our long-term goals. This could mean avoiding unnecessary spending, limiting screen time, resisting unhealthy food choices or choosing patience instead of anger during challenging situations.

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The third component, "I want," is perhaps the most meaningful. It reminds us of the deeper reason behind our actions. While discipline and restraint are valuable, they become sustainable only when connected to something we genuinely care about. Knowing what truly matters provides the motivation to keep going when enthusiasm fades.

McGonigal's insight reflects findings from modern psychology, which suggest that self-control is not simply about denying ourselves pleasure. Instead, it is about aligning our daily choices with our long-term values. People who consistently achieve their goals often do so not because they possess extraordinary discipline, but because they remain connected to a meaningful purpose.

Her perspective also challenges the common belief that willpower is a fixed trait. Research increasingly suggests that self-control can be strengthened through practice. Habits such as mindfulness, adequate sleep, regular exercise and stress management can improve our ability to make thoughtful decisions instead of impulsive ones. Paying attention to our thoughts and emotions, rather than reacting automatically, plays a crucial role in developing stronger self-control.

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In today's fast-paced world, where distractions are constant and instant gratification is only a click away, McGonigal's words feel especially relevant. Social media notifications, endless entertainment and the pressure to multitask make it harder than ever to stay focused on what truly matters. Her quote serves as a reminder that the quality of our lives is shaped not by isolated moments of motivation, but by the choices we repeatedly make.

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Ultimately, the quote encourages us to think of willpower not as a battle against ourselves, but as a way of honouring our deepest priorities. Every time we choose what aligns with our long-term goals over immediate comfort, we strengthen the habits that shape our character. In that sense, willpower is not merely a personal skill—it is an expression of human agency, purpose and the freedom to decide who we want to become.

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Who Is Kelly McGonigal?

Kelly McGonigal is a psychologist, author, yoga teacher and lecturer at Stanford University, where she studies the relationship between the mind and the body. She is widely known for making scientific research on psychology, stress and self-control accessible to a broad audience.

McGonigal is the author of several acclaimed books, including The Willpower Instinct, The Upside of Stress and The Joy of Movement. Her work explores how people can use psychology and behavioural science to improve health, build resilience and lead more meaningful lives.

Beyond academia, she is recognised for her compassionate and practical approach to personal development. Through her writing and public talks, McGonigal encourages people to rethink stress, strengthen self-control and cultivate habits that support both mental and physical well-being.

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More Quotes by Kelly McGonigal

  • “Chasing meaning is better for your health than trying to avoid discomfort.”
  • “Go after what it is that creates meaning in your life and then trust yourself to handle the stress that follows.”
  • “When you choose to view your stress response as helpful, you create the biology of courage.”
  • “There is a secret for greater self-control; the science points to one thing: the power of paying attention.”
  • “When we’re stressed, our brains persistently mis-predict what will make us happy.”

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