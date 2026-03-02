Quote of the Day: Margaret Atwood on the link between war and language – ‘War is what happens …’

Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic, and essayist Margaret Atwood is widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary writers in English. Atwood, best known for her novel “The Handmaid's Tale”, a dystopian work that explores the themes of authoritarianism and gender oppression, has also received numerous international awards. Her writing leaves an indelible mark on the readers.

In Quote of the Day, we focus on one of Atwood's most popular quotes: “War is what happens when language fails.”

What does the quote mean? The quote, which seems very simple on the surface, is in fact one of the hard-hitting quotes that one can come across. Atwood made this statement in 1993 in her novel The Robber Bride. It implies that war results from failed communication. Atwood is indicating that when dialogue and diplomacy fail or no longer work, violence escalates, resulting in the loss of lives.

In Atwood's quote, language implies discussion, compromise, and the ability to resolve differences via words or dialogue. When people or countries stop listening or refuse to engage constructively, tensions can spiral into armed confrontation. The quote is a stark observation that highlights the tragedy of human conflict in a single sentence. War is not just the clash of armies, but also the failure of leaders who failed at communication. Language, in its true essence, is mankind's most powerful tool for resolving differences. Through language or words, countries negotiate, mend ties, clarify misunderstandings, and express grievances. However, when that process breaks downfor whatever reason, the vacuum it leaves is most often filled by violence.

This seems to be the case for almost all the conflicts, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The two sides initially started with dialogue and diplomacy and held at least three rounds of talks before the United States decided to strike Iran on 28 February, throwing the West Asian region into a wider military confrontation. This clearly implies that the negotiations and words failed, pushing the US to attack Tehran. The current conflict reflects how quickly the failure of communication can spiral into violence.

Another such instance is that of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing since February 2022. Despite negotiations and attempts by several world leaders for a truce, the conflict continues, with hundreds and thousands of people losing their lives, only because the leaders have been unable to reach a middle ground via dialogue and language.

When language, whether through diplomats, negotiations, clear communication of intentions, or international legal discourse, breaks down, war becomes more likely because the essential mechanisms for resolving disputes are weakened. This highlights Atwood’s warning: where words stop, weapons may follow too easily. The ongoing crisis shows how fragile peace can be when communication falters, and distrust replaces dialogue, turning disagreements into military confrontation.