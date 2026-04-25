Quote of the Day: Martin Luther King Jr on perseverance — ‘If you can’t fly then run… keep moving forward’

In moments of difficulty—whether personal, professional, or societal—the instinct is often to pause, reassess, or even give up altogether. But history suggests that meaningful change rarely comes from waiting for ideal conditions. Instead, it emerges from sustained effort, however small or imperfect.

Few figures embodied this idea more consistently than Martin Luther King Jr. As a central voice of the American civil rights movement, he navigated systemic resistance, personal risk, and prolonged uncertainty. Yet, his philosophy remained anchored in one principle: keep moving forward, regardless of circumstances.

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The Quote

“If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

What the quote implies

At first glance, the quote reads like a straightforward motivational line. But a closer reading reveals a more nuanced framework for progress.

One underlying assumption people often make is that progress must be visible, fast, or impressive to count. King challenges this directly. By breaking movement into stages—flying, running, walking, crawling—he acknowledges that capability fluctuates. What matters is not the scale of action, but the continuity of effort.

A sceptical perspective might argue that persistence alone does not guarantee success—and that’s accurate. Effort without direction can be inefficient. However, King’s argument operates at a foundational level: without movement, there is no possibility of change. Movement, even at its slowest, preserves momentum and opens pathways.

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The quote also dismantles perfectionism. Many individuals delay action because conditions are not ideal. King lowers the threshold—do what you can, with what you have, in the moment you are in. This makes the idea not just inspiring, but executable.

Importantly, the metaphor accommodates struggle. Crawling is not failure in this framework—it is still progress. That reframing can be critical in contexts where setbacks are inevitable.

Why it is relevant today

In a hyper-competitive and digitally amplified world, progress is often measured against others. Social media can create the illusion that success must be rapid and dramatic, leaving little room for gradual improvement.

King’s message counters that narrative. It aligns more closely with how growth actually occurs—incrementally, inconsistently, and often invisibly at first.

Whether it is someone navigating a difficult career phase, managing health challenges, or working towards long-term goals, the principle holds: sustained effort compounds over time.

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There is also a broader societal lens to consider. King’s own activism unfolded in a context of entrenched inequality. The Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted over a year, demonstrated that change is often the result of prolonged, collective persistence rather than immediate breakthroughs.

About Martin Luther King Jr

Martin Luther King Jr was born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, initially named Michael Luther King Jr. He later adopted the name Martin. Coming from a family of church leaders, his father and grandfather both served at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He attended segregated schools in Georgia and graduated from high school at the age of 15. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehouse College in 1948.

King became a leading figure in the fight against racial segregation in the United States. He was associated with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and played a key role in mobilising nonviolent protests.

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His leadership came with significant personal risk—he was arrested multiple times, faced threats, and even saw his home attacked. Yet, he remained committed to his vision of equality.

In 1964, at just 35, he became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the time and donated the prize money to support the civil rights movement.

He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, where he had travelled to support striking sanitation workers.

The larger takeaway

King’s words are often quoted for inspiration, but they also offer a disciplined way of thinking about progress.

A common cognitive trap is all-or-nothing thinking—believing that if one cannot perform at full capacity, it is not worth trying at all. King’s framework dismantles this. It replaces binary thinking with a spectrum of action.

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A critical reading would point out that movement alone is insufficient without direction. That’s valid. However, direction without movement is equally ineffective. King’s insight lies in prioritising action as the first condition for any meaningful outcome.

Ultimately, the quote shifts the focus from outcomes to process. It suggests that resilience is not about avoiding difficulty, but about continuing despite it.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.