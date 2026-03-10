Quote of the Day: Martin Luther King Jr. on war — ‘Wars are poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows’

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. often spoke not only about racial justice in the United States but also about the broader moral consequences of violence and war. His speeches repeatedly warned that societies seeking peace through conflict ultimately risk deepening the cycle of destruction.

His words resonate strongly today as the United States–Israel war with Iran intensifies across the Middle East, with missile strikes, drone attacks and air raids raising fears of further escalation in the region.

“Wars are poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

What the quote implies Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote captures a powerful contradiction: war cannot be a tool for creating peace. By describing war as a “poor chisel,” King suggests that the instruments used to shape the future determine the kind of future that emerges.

In other words, if violence is used to pursue peace, the result is often a world shaped by more violence, resentment and instability. Sustainable peace, King argued throughout his life, must be built through justice, dialogue and non-violent engagement rather than military force.

The relevance of this idea is visible in the current conflict unfolding across the Middle East. In the second week of the United States–Israel war with Iran, Tehran has reportedly witnessed some of the most intense bombardments overnight, while regional tensions continue to rise.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the war could be over “pretty quickly”, though he clarified that it would not end within the week. According to him, US forces have already struck more than 5,000 targets, claiming major damage to Iran’s naval and air capabilities as well as most of its missile launchers.

However, Iranian officials have signalled that the conflict may continue. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would keep fighting as long as necessary, suggesting the war could stretch on despite Washington’s optimism.

The human cost of the conflict is also mounting. Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that five people were killed and several injured after a US-Israeli air strike hit a residential building in the city of Arak in western Iran.

Meanwhile, tensions are spreading across the Gulf region. Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones. In Saudi Arabia, a drone fell on a residential site in Az Zulfi in Riyadh province, causing limited material damage.

Israel, too, has faced attacks. Iranian forces reportedly launched drones targeting an oil and gas refinery and fuel tanks in Haifa, while the Israeli army said it detected missiles launched from Iran and was attempting to intercept them.

Why it matters today King’s warning reminds us that wars often deepen divisions rather than resolve them. The destruction of cities, infrastructure and lives rarely produces the stable and just peace that nations hope to achieve through force.

His words therefore continue to challenge policymakers and societies alike: if peace is the goal, the methods used to pursue it must also reflect peace.

