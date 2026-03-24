Quote of the Day: Meryl Streep on empathy in acting — ‘Acting is not about being someone different…’

A powerful Quote of the Day often carries a quiet truth that feels even more relevant during moments of reflection. In times of uncertainty or emotional upheaval, words from artists and thinkers tend to resonate more deeply, offering clarity where language often falls short. Few actors have articulated the craft of performance with as much insight as Meryl Streep, widely regarded as one of the finest actors of her generation.

Today’s quote comes from Streep, whose decades-long career has been defined by emotional precision, versatility and an unmatched ability to inhabit vastly different characters. Yet, at the core of her philosophy lies a surprisingly simple idea — that acting is not about transformation alone, but about connection.

“Acting is not about being someone different. It’s finding the similarity in what is apparently different, then finding myself in there.”

What the quote implies At first glance, acting is often perceived as the art of becoming someone else — adopting a new identity, accent, physicality and emotional range. Streep’s quote challenges this assumption. Instead of treating characters as entirely separate from oneself, she frames acting as an exercise in recognising shared human experiences.

This perspective shifts the focus from imitation to empathy.

According to this approach, an actor does not construct a character from scratch but discovers fragments of themselves within that character. Whether it is grief, joy, fear, love or moral conflict, these emotional anchors allow performances to feel authentic rather than performative. In essence, the craft becomes less about external transformation and more about internal alignment.

Streep’s words also highlight a broader truth about human nature. The idea of “finding similarity in what is apparently different” extends beyond acting into everyday life. It suggests that despite differences in background, culture or circumstance, people are often connected by shared emotional experiences. This ability to recognise common ground is what enables both compelling storytelling and meaningful human connection.

Empathy as a creative tool One of the key takeaways from the quote is the centrality of empathy in artistic expression. Rather than distancing themselves from a role, actors are encouraged to engage more deeply with it.

This method stands in contrast to a purely technical or performative approach. While technique remains important, Streep’s philosophy underscores that emotional truth cannot be fabricated convincingly without personal resonance. Audiences, consciously or not, respond to this authenticity.

In practical terms, this means that even when portraying characters with vastly different life experiences — a historical figure, a fictional personality or someone from a different socio-economic background — the actor’s job is to locate universal emotional threads. This is what allows a performance to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers.

Meryl Streep’s career as proof of concept Streep’s career itself serves as a case study of this philosophy in action. With an unprecedented 21 Academy Award nominations, she holds the record for the most nominated performer in Oscar history. She has won three Academy Awards — for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady (2011).

Her performances are often cited for their emotional depth and technical brilliance, but what sets them apart is their relatability. Whether she is portraying a Holocaust survivor, a conflicted mother, or a powerful political leader, her characters rarely feel distant or inaccessible.

Early in her career, Streep gained recognition for her role in Kramer vs. Kramer, where she played a mother navigating a custody battle. The performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and established her as a formidable dramatic talent.

She followed this with what is widely considered one of the most powerful performances in cinema history — her role in Sophie’s Choice. Her portrayal of a Polish survivor of a Nazi concentration camp showcased not just technical skill, but an ability to channel profound emotional pain in a way that felt deeply human rather than theatrical.

Over the years, Streep demonstrated remarkable versatility, taking on roles in films such as The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Silkwood (1983), and Out of Africa (1985). By the late 1980s, she had built a reputation as a serious dramatic actor.

However, in response to criticism that her roles were often too heavy, she deliberately pivoted towards lighter genres, appearing in films like Postcards from the Edge (1990) and Death Becomes Her (1992). This shift not only showcased her range but also reinforced her belief in finding human connection across diverse characters.

She later delivered memorable performances in films such as The Bridges of Madison County (1995), The Hours (2002), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006), where even a seemingly intimidating character was layered with subtle emotional cues.

In 2011, her portrayal of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady earned her a third Academy Award, further cementing her legacy.

Beyond acting: A philosophy for life While rooted in acting, Streep’s quote carries broader relevance. The idea of seeking similarity within difference can be applied to personal relationships, professional environments and even social discourse.

In a world often defined by divisions — whether cultural, political or ideological — this perspective encourages a more nuanced understanding of others. It suggests that meaningful engagement begins with recognising shared humanity rather than emphasising differences.