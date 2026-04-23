Quote of the Day: Nelson Mandela on success — ‘Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will’

“Money won't create success, the freedom to make it will.”

— Nelson Mandela

Who was Nelson Mandela?

Nelson Mandela was a global symbol of resistance against oppression and a champion of democracy, equality, and justice. A central figure in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, Mandela spent 27 years in prison before leading negotiations that dismantled the racial segregation system.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and went on to become South Africa’s first democratically elected president in 1994, heading its first multiracial government. Mandela’s leadership was defined not just by political transformation, but by his emphasis on dignity, opportunity, and human potential.

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What the quote implies

Mandela’s statement challenges a common assumption: that money is the primary driver of success. At face value, wealth appears to unlock opportunities—but Mandela reverses that logic. He argues that freedom and access to opportunity are the real foundations, while money is often just a byproduct.

The quote suggests that success emerges from an environment where individuals can think freely, act independently, and pursue their ambitions without systemic barriers. In economic terms, this aligns with the idea that human capital and institutional freedom—such as education, fair governance, and open markets—are more critical than initial financial resources.

A closer reading also reveals a critique of inequality. If individuals lack freedom—whether due to discrimination, restrictive policies, or lack of access—then money alone cannot create meaningful or sustainable success. Without the ability to innovate, compete, or take risks, financial resources lose their transformative power.

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Freedom vs wealth: A deeper lens

Mandela’s insight is particularly relevant in modern economies where opportunity gaps remain stark. His quote reframes success as a process enabled by freedom, rather than an outcome guaranteed by wealth.

From a policy perspective, this aligns with the need for: Equal access to education and skill-building

Fair legal and economic systems

Opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment Without these conditions, wealth tends to concentrate rather than circulate, limiting broader societal growth.

Interestingly, this perspective also resonates in today’s debates around technology and employment. As automation and artificial intelligence reshape industries, the focus is increasingly shifting toward who has access to opportunities, not just who has capital. The underlying principle remains the same: freedom enables value creation; money reflects it.

Why this quote still matters today

Mandela’s words continue to hold relevance across generations and geographies. In a world grappling with economic inequality, job disruptions, and shifting labour markets, his message underscores a timeless truth: success cannot be engineered through wealth alone—it must be enabled through freedom.

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For individuals, the quote serves as a reminder to prioritise skill-building, adaptability, and agency over purely financial goals. For societies, it reinforces the importance of creating systems that allow people to participate fully and fairly in economic life.

Ultimately, Mandela’s idea reframes ambition itself—not as the pursuit of money, but as the pursuit of the freedom to create, contribute, and grow.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.