Quote of the Day: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on ambition — ‘Comfortable is boring to me’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has long been associated with ambition, adaptability and a willingness to challenge boundaries. Over the years, her journey—from winning an international beauty pageant to establishing herself as a global entertainment figure—has reflected a consistent drive to evolve rather than settle.

At a time when success is often equated with stability, Chopra offers a contrasting viewpoint—one that embraces uncertainty and discomfort as essential ingredients of growth.

The Quote “I have worked hard, dodged the bullets and just focused on my job. So I feel blessed for the life I have been able to build. Comfortable is boring to me.”

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She shared this during an interaction at the SXSW while promoting her series Citadel, reflecting on her journey of building a career in Hollywood from the ground up.

What the quote implies At first glance, the idea that “comfortable is boring” may seem counterintuitive. Conventional thinking often frames comfort as the ultimate goal—financial stability, predictable routines and a sense of security. However, Chopra’s statement challenges this assumption.

Her use of the phrase “dodged the bullets” hints at the less visible side of success—setbacks, criticism, and moments of uncertainty that rarely make headlines. It underscores that progress is not linear, nor is it free of resistance. The emphasis, instead, is on sustained focus.

A sceptical reading of this idea would question whether constant discomfort is sustainable or even desirable. After all, not everyone has the privilege to take risks repeatedly without consequences. For many, stability is not “boring” but necessary. Chopra’s perspective, therefore, may not universally apply in its purest form.

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However, the underlying principle is less about rejecting comfort entirely and more about resisting complacency. There is a difference between being secure and becoming stagnant. The quote reframes ambition as an ongoing process rather than a destination.

In practical terms, this could mean choosing growth over familiarity—taking on roles that stretch your abilities, learning new skills, or stepping into unfamiliar environments. It could also mean staying committed to the work itself rather than being distracted by external validation or criticism.

Chopra’s career trajectory reflects this mindset. After achieving significant success in Hindi cinema, she chose to enter Hollywood—an industry where she had to rebuild her identity from scratch. Her lead role in Quantico marked a breakthrough moment, but it came after a period of uncertainty and recalibration.

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The quote also touches on discipline—not in the rigid, routine-driven sense, but as a sustained focus on long-term goals. In a world driven by instant gratification, this kind of focus becomes a differentiating factor.

Another layer to her statement is the idea of agency. While external circumstances are often beyond control, the choice of where to direct one’s energy remains personal. Chopra’s emphasis on “just focusing on my job” highlights this control.

Yet, it is important to acknowledge the limitations of this narrative. Hard work does not always guarantee success, and systemic barriers can influence outcomes significantly. What her perspective offers, instead, is a mindset—a way of approaching challenges rather than a guaranteed formula.

More about Priyanka Chopra Jonas Born on 18 July 1982, Priyanka Chopra Jonas rose to prominence after winning the Miss World 2000 title. She went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most recognised actors, delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Fashion and Barfi!.

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Her transition to international projects marked a significant shift, with Quantico making her the first South Asian actor to headline a major American network drama. Beyond acting, she has explored music, production and entrepreneurship, while also working extensively in philanthropy.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she has been involved in initiatives related to child rights, education and health.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.