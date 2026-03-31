Quote of the Day: Reid Hoffman on innovation — ‘If you’re not embarrassed, you’ve launched too late’

In the high-stakes world of startups, where timing often determines survival, Reid Hoffman has offered one of the most enduring—and frequently misunderstood—principles of entrepreneurship: “If you're not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late”

Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn and a prominent venture capitalist at Greylock Partners, has long been regarded as one of Silicon Valley’s most influential thinkers. His quote has gained traction over the years for its provocative framing, often cited alongside other bold startup philosophies such as Mark Zuckerberg’s famous “move fast and break things” approach.

Advertisement

But Hoffman himself has repeatedly clarified that his statement is not a licence for recklessness.

The Quote “If you're not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late”

What the quote implies At its core, Hoffman’s idea is not about lowering standards—it is about redefining them. The “embarrassment” he refers to is not about launching something broken or irresponsible, but about accepting that a product, at its earliest stage, will inevitably be incomplete.

Over time, however, this nuance has often been lost. Hoffman has acknowledged that some entrepreneurs misread the quote as an endorsement of cutting corners or rushing out poorly conceived ideas. Addressing this in an episode of his podcast Masters of Scale, he clarified the boundaries of his philosophy.

Advertisement

“But notice, I said if you’re not embarrassed by your product. I didn’t say if you’re not indicted, or if you’re not deeply ashamed by your product.”

This distinction is critical. There is a clear difference between launching early to learn and launching irresponsibly. If a product leads to legal trouble, alienates users at scale, or burns through capital without direction, Hoffman argues, that is not speed—it is poor judgement.

The principle instead rests on rapid experimentation. In today’s digital ecosystem, where updates can be rolled out instantly and feedback loops are immediate, the cost of iteration is far lower than it was in earlier decades. Hoffman has pointed out that in the 1990s, building and distributing software was both expensive and slow, leaving little room for trial-and-error approaches.

Advertisement

Today, startups operate in a vastly different environment. Founders can test ideas quickly, refine them based on user feedback, and scale what works. In this context, waiting for perfection can be more damaging than launching early.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg offered a complementary perspective in his conversation with Hoffman. He suggested that the real risk lies not in making mistakes, but in missing opportunities.

“I’m much more motivated by making sure that we have the biggest impact on the world… I have more fear… that we aren’t going to maximize the opportunity… than that we mess something up.”

Also Read | Quote of the Day: Musk says AI will surpass human intelligence by end of 2026

This mindset aligns closely with Hoffman’s thinking. Both emphasise action over hesitation, learning over certainty.

Another uncomfortable—but necessary—element of Hoffman’s philosophy is the acceptance that not all users will be satisfied. Early versions of products may frustrate or even alienate some segments of the audience. However, this trade-off, according to Hoffman, is essential for long-term success.

Advertisement

“The opportunity to build an enduring product far outweighs the cost of alienating a few users along the way.”

For entrepreneurs, the takeaway is clear: progress often requires discomfort. The goal is not to eliminate flaws before launch, but to build, test, learn and improve continuously.

About Reid Hoffman Reid Garrett Hoffman is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author, best known as the cofounder of LinkedIn. Beyond building one of the world’s largest professional networking platforms, he has played a key role in shaping the startup ecosystem through investments and thought leadership.

He is associated with venture firm Greylock Partners and has backed several high-growth technology companies. Hoffman is also a podcaster and author, frequently sharing insights on scaling businesses, leadership and innovation.

Advertisement

As of recent estimates, his net worth stands at approximately $2.6 billion, reflecting both his entrepreneurial success and investment acumen.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.