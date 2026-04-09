Quote of the Day: Richard Branson on learning and risk — ‘You don’t learn to walk by following rules…’

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is known for building one of the world’s most recognisable brands across industries — from aviation to music and space tourism. His journey, marked by bold risks and unconventional decisions, continues to inspire young founders and professionals globally.

Quote “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over.”

What the quote implies

Branson’s statement challenges the idea that success comes from rigidly following established frameworks. Instead, it emphasises experiential learning — the process of trial, error and adaptation.

At its core, the quote underscores three ideas. First, failure is not a setback but a necessary mechanism for growth. Second, real competence is built through action, not theory alone. And third, risk-taking is inseparable from innovation.

This perspective is particularly relevant in entrepreneurship, where uncertainty is constant and predefined “rules” often fail to apply. By normalising failure, Branson reframes it as feedback rather than defeat — a shift that can significantly influence decision-making and resilience.

Why it matters today

In a fast-evolving economy shaped by startups, gig work and technological disruption, traditional career paths are becoming less linear. Branson’s philosophy aligns with this shift.

Data from global startup ecosystems show that a large percentage of successful founders have experienced failed ventures before building sustainable businesses. In India as well, founders across fintech, edtech and D2C sectors often iterate multiple times before finding product-market fit.

For young professionals, the takeaway is clear: over-reliance on “safe” paths or rigid playbooks may limit growth. Instead, adaptability, experimentation and the ability to recover from setbacks are increasingly valuable skills.

About Richard Branson

Born on 18 July 1950 in Blackheath, London, Richard Branson began his entrepreneurial journey at 16 with a magazine called Student. He later launched a mail-order record business, which evolved into Virgin Records — eventually becoming the world’s largest independent music label.

Over the decades, the Virgin brand expanded into airlines (Virgin Atlantic), rail, telecommunications and even space travel through Virgin Galactic. In 2021, Branson himself flew to the edge of space aboard VSS Unity.

Knighted by the British government in 2000 for his contributions to entrepreneurship, Branson remains an influential voice on business, leadership and innovation.