Quote of the Day: Richard Branson on learning and risk — ‘You don’t learn to walk by following rules…’

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is known for building one of the world’s most recognisable brands across industries — from aviation to music and space tourism. His journey, marked by bold risks and unconventional decisions, continues to inspire young founders and professionals globally.
“You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over.”
Branson’s statement challenges the idea that success comes from rigidly following established frameworks. Instead, it emphasises experiential learning — the process of trial, error and adaptation.
At its core, the quote underscores three ideas. First, failure is not a setback but a necessary mechanism for growth. Second, real competence is built through action, not theory alone. And third, risk-taking is inseparable from innovation.
This perspective is particularly relevant in entrepreneurship, where uncertainty is constant and predefined “rules” often fail to apply. By normalising failure, Branson reframes it as feedback rather than defeat — a shift that can significantly influence decision-making and resilience.
In a fast-evolving economy shaped by startups, gig work and technological disruption, traditional career paths are becoming less linear. Branson’s philosophy aligns with this shift.
Data from global startup ecosystems show that a large percentage of successful founders have experienced failed ventures before building sustainable businesses. In India as well, founders across fintech, edtech and D2C sectors often iterate multiple times before finding product-market fit.
For young professionals, the takeaway is clear: over-reliance on “safe” paths or rigid playbooks may limit growth. Instead, adaptability, experimentation and the ability to recover from setbacks are increasingly valuable skills.
Born on 18 July 1950 in Blackheath, London, Richard Branson began his entrepreneurial journey at 16 with a magazine called Student. He later launched a mail-order record business, which evolved into Virgin Records — eventually becoming the world’s largest independent music label.
Over the decades, the Virgin brand expanded into airlines (Virgin Atlantic), rail, telecommunications and even space travel through Virgin Galactic. In 2021, Branson himself flew to the edge of space aboard VSS Unity.
Knighted by the British government in 2000 for his contributions to entrepreneurship, Branson remains an influential voice on business, leadership and innovation.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.