Quote of the Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on gender equality - ‘Women belong in…’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneering American jurist and cultural icon, celebrated for her work advancing gender equality and civil rights. She served as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1993 until she died in 2020, becoming the second woman, and first Jewish woman, to hold that position.

Advertisement

Known affectionately as “R.B.G.”, she inspired generations to challenge social and legal barriers.

Quote of the day: ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are made’.

According to Ginsburg, the above quote reflects her belief in gender equality in leadership and decision-making roles.

She noted women should not be excluded from positions of power, whether in family, government, business, law, or other institutions, because their perspectives are just as important as men’s in shaping policies, laws, and societal outcomes.

In essence, she’s emphasising that women have the right and the ability to participate fully wherever important decisions are being made, breaking historical barriers that limited their opportunities.

When Ginsburg faced gender-based discrimination… While attending Harvard Law School, Ruth Bader Ginsburg navigated the difficulties of being a mother and studying in a male-dominated environment, as she was one of only nine women in a class of 500. She also encountered gender discrimination from top officials, who criticised her for occupying a place that they considered “meant for a man.”

Advertisement

While taking classes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg managed the demanding responsibilities of Harvard Law Review, cared for her young daughter, and supported her husband through cancer. Despite these challenges, she became the first woman admitted to the Harvard Law Review and graduated at the top of her class, yet she still faced difficulties securing a legal job.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthanniversary Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born on March 15, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York. A trailblazing Supreme Court Justice and champion of gender equality, she served on the Court from 1993 until she died in 2020.

RBG famously said, “Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Inspired by her words, we continue to unite against injustice every day.

Advertisement

This year, she would have celebrated her 93rd birthday.

Books by Ruth Bader Ginsburg My Own Words included collection of RBG’s speeches, writings, and reflections spanning her career, showcasing her insights on law, equality, and the Supreme Court.

Also Read | You can’t spell truth without Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: My Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union was Ginsburg’s final book, which was co‑authored with Amanda L. Tyler, detailing her life, career, and lifelong pursuit of justice.

Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a curated volume of some of her most important judicial opinions and dissents.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.