Quote of the Day: Timeless wisdom from Game of Thrones' mastermind Varys — ‘Power resides where men believe it resides…’

Game of Thrones is an epic fantasy television series based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin. One of the most influential characters of Game of Thrones is Lord Varys, who is also known as "the Spider," and is the Master of Whisperers in the court of Westeros.

Quote of the Day: “Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick. A shadow on the wall. And a very small man can cast a very large shadow.” — Varys, from Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean? This quote by Varys is from Game of Thrones, Season 2, Episode 3, titled “What Is Dead May Never Die”, where he is in conversation with Tyrian Lannister. In this scene, Lord Varys is trying to explain that power is largely an illusion, dependent on what people believe rather than sheer size or strength.

His point is that even a seemingly small or weak individual can exert immense influence if others perceive them as powerful.

See the complete scene here Lord Varys: Power is a curious thing, my lord. Are you fond of riddles?

Tyrion Lannister: Why? Am I about to hear one?

Lord Varys: Three great men sit in a room: a king, a priest, and a rich man. Between them stands a common sellsword. Each great man bids the sellsword kill the other two. Who lives, who dies?

Advertisement

Tyrion Lannister: Depends on the sellsword.

Lord Varys: Does it? He has neither crown, nor gold, nor favour with the gods.

Tyrion Lannister: He has a sword, the power of life and death.

Lord Varys: But if it's swordsmen who rule, why do we pretend kings hold all the power? When Ned Stark lost his head, who was truly responsible? Joffrey? The executioner? Or something else?

Tyrion Lannister: I've decided I don't like riddles.

Lord Varys: Power resides where men believe it resides. It's a trick. A shadow on the wall. And a very small man can cast a very large shadow.

Watch the video here:

Who played Lord Varys in Game of Thrones? Conleth Hill portrayed the character of Lord Varys in the Game of Thrones TV series. He brought the Master of Whisperers to life with his calm, cunning, and subtly menacing presence throughout all eight seasons.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones The show aired from 2011 to 2019 and became famous for its complex political intrigue, sprawling ensemble cast, unpredictable plot twists, and the struggle for control over the Iron Throne in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos.

Also Read | Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shines spotlight on Odisha

George R.R. Martin has written many novels and short story collections beyond A Song of Ice and Fire. Some of his notable works include:

Dying of the Light (1977): His debut novel, a standalone science fiction story.

Windhaven (1981, with Lisa Tuttle): A science fiction/fantasy novel about a world of flying ships.

Fevre Dream (1982): A historical vampire novel set on the Mississippi River.

Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick. A shadow on the wall. And a very small man can cast a very large shadow.

The Armageddon Rag (1983): A rock-music-themed mystery novel.

Tuf Voyaging (1986): A collection of connected science fiction stories about Haviland Tuf, an ecological engineer in space.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways Power is often an illusion, reliant on perception rather than intrinsic strength.

Even seemingly weak individuals can wield significant influence if others believe in their power.

Understanding the dynamics of power can lead to a deeper insight into political and social structures.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.